STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Director Shawn Levy Clarifies Movie Is "Neither A Sequel Nor A Prequel To Anything"

STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Director Shawn Levy Clarifies Movie Is &quot;Neither A Sequel Nor A Prequel To Anything&quot;

Despite rumors to the contrary, Shawn Levy has confirmed that Star Wars: Starfighter will be a fully standalone adventure, and not "a sequel nor a prequel to anything."

By MarkCassidy - Nov 10, 2025 09:11 AM EST
Via SFF Gazette.com

There's been quite a few rumors relating to Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter doing the rounds since Disney announced that cameras were rolling on the project earlier this year, with some claiming that the movie will directly connect to the sequel trilogy by laying some of the groundwork for Lucasfilm's future plans for Rey and the "New Jedi Order."

While Starfighter might well include some ties to the wider Star Wars universe, Levy has now clarified that his film will be a standalone story.

"Well, for one thing, it is different in that it is an all-new non-sequel, non-prequel adventure. It's new characters, it's a new timeline. It inherits legacy themes, but it's really trying to give Star Wars [fans] — and just movie audiences — something fresh, something new. And with a spirit of play and big-hearted adventure with moments of real levity that, frankly, A New Hope had in a revolutionary way," the Deadpool and Wolverine director tells Collider.

"We're really trying to sort of take that tone as a North Star every day. My crew, my DP, Claudio Miranda, Gosling is my kind of central collaborator in the lead role. It's certainly been a dream come true. My 10-year-old self is on set with me every day. In fact, he's going to catch a flight tonight to go back to the set and keep shooting on Monday. But it's a huge invigorating opportunity because Lucasfilm has been so encouraging of me doing something new. There's no pressure to be derivative or limited by an obligation to what came before. There's just a love of what came before."

Though Starfighter may not be a direct sequel to any previous Star Wars film, we do know that the movie will take place several years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

"It is surreal and awesome every day walking onto this set, to have made up a new and original Star Wars story that is neither a sequel nor a prequel to anything," Levy says in a separate interview with EW. "I have deep respect and love for this historic legacy, but a chance to do something fresh and original and to do it with Jonathan Tropper, the writer of The Adam Project, and with Gosling. Every day it's hard as hell, but it's dream-come-true territory every day."

Ryan Gosling (Barbie, Drive) is set to star alongside Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (House of the Dragon), Mia Goth (Infinity Pool), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hedda), Daniel Ings (Lovesick), and Amy Adams (Man of Steel).

Gosling is believed to be playing the uncle of Gray's Force-sensitive teen, who becomes his protector as they are pursued across the galaxy by a pair of ruthless villains (Goth, and possibly Smith). Adams is rumored to be playing the lad's mother.

"I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter," Levy said in a press release when production began. "From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally."

He added, "Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to release in theaters on May 28, 2027.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/10/2025, 9:48 AM
The wishy-washy talk of nervous people.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/10/2025, 9:49 AM
I really did enjoy Deadpool and Wolverine... but I have a feeling this is going to be another The Adam Project.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/10/2025, 10:02 AM
So it's meaningless Disney+ content that's getting a theatrical release.. morons
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/10/2025, 10:06 AM

I am glad someone is doing this, starting fresh after the awful last trilogy.

I have a feeling it's either going to be a pleasant surprise or a huge sh!tty nothing burger like Solo. I just have no good guess.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/10/2025, 10:06 AM
This is the way to go. I’m all for something new and a different approach to Star Wars is welcomed
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/10/2025, 10:13 AM
@WruceBayne - story has leaked already from people who have been very right on Star Wars in the past unfortunately.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/10/2025, 10:16 AM
@McMurdo - is it any good?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 10:22 AM
@WruceBayne - honestly it does seem moreso that with this and The Mandalorian & Grogu that we might getting a back to basics approach for SW where it’s meant to be these relatively standalone pulpy adventures which could work too
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/10/2025, 10:22 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I hope that’s formula. We all want to see lightsabers and force wielders but when you tie all your movies to one particular family you force yourself into limitations.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/10/2025, 10:08 AM
I'm all for it. At least it's not copy/paste scripts again. No more DeathStar or StarKiller bullshit
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/10/2025, 10:13 AM
we already know this is BS. Rey is fundamentally tied to this story. we're cooked on this one, folks.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/10/2025, 10:20 AM
@McMurdo - No it's fine. It may have elements from canon, but it's its own story....

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Oh...I get it now.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 10:23 AM
Look i am interested in the film and unlike some on here & the internet in general , I don’t really have an issue with Shawn Levy as a filmmaker since I have enjoyed the work I’ve seen of his but what exactly constitutes “fresh” and “original” now when it comes to SW?:

Granted , I say this as someone who is going off rumors but it seems like the movie is another case of a hero protecting a kid but the only difference is that they are uncle & nephew then strangers but hopefully there’s more to it then that then just the newness coming from it being set in an unexplored timeline with characters we haven’t met before.

Anyway , we’ll see and I do hope it turns out well!!.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/10/2025, 10:42 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I think "Fresh" and "Original" means an expanded universe that we will get to see, that's not so Skywalker-centric.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 10:53 AM
@JayLemleAgain3X - I guess so.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/10/2025, 10:40 AM
Standalone adventures are probably what will save the Star Wars Universe. Perhaps, Kathleen Kennedy retiring too.

I was talking to a friend recently, about how the movie franchises from the Gex-X days, all the way to the 2000's are becoming forgotten. Poor attempts at reboots/remakes for a "new generation" haven't helped either. Lucasfilm and Disney perhaps need to realize the Skywalker's are now the foundation. The teenagers and young 20-something's of today are gettng acquainted with SW thru streamers and social media. Characters that have been around for nearly 50 years, why should young people today care anymore? Let's stop with the sequels (this site is making it sound like that undeveloped Kylo Ren project had interest when in reality, people trashed Kylo as a character), lets stop with the prequels, lets stop with the offshoot projects that are VERY closely related to the Skywalker saga (Andor), and lets do like they are now and explore new stories, or the ancient history of the Jedi Order like they've wanted to do.

Disney hired people to revive the Alien and Predator franchises, and make critically-acclaimed projects. They should put the same care into their Star Wars Universe.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 10:55 AM
@JayLemleAgain3X - I get what you mean to an extent and I think I even agree with you…

They are limiting their audience with the type of projects they are doing for the most part but hopefully they can expand that more now moving forward.

However I do disagree in that alot of people did really like Kylo and that project most definitely had interest!!.

View Recorder