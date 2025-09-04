TRON: ARES Delivers A Thrill-A-Minute Trailer, Featurettes, And New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

With tickets on sale for TRON: Ares, we have a new trailer for the movie, along with a couple of featurettes and even some posters that put the spotlight on what happens when the real world meets The Grid.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters a little over a month from today, and tickets for the TRON and TRON: Legacy follow-up have just gone on sale. 

The trailer and featurettes—first shared on SFFGazette.com—not only take us back into The Grid, but bring programs from that artificial reality into the real world, a first for the long-running sci-fi franchise. Visually, TRON: Ares looks terrific, but it's not a movie that's creating a huge amount of buzz.

These latest reveals—which include several premium theater-exclusives—might help, and the movie definitely has all the makings of a fun ride for fans. There's been some controversy surrounding lead star Jared Leto, though it's unclear what impact, if any, that will have (Disney certainly isn't shying away from showing the Oscar-winner's face). 

TRON: Ares hasn't hit tracking boards yet, but we should get some early opening weekend projections as soon as analysts start digging into this week's ticket sales. 

"Not to be too clichéd, but I always thought about him a bit like Pinocchio," filmmaker Joachim Rønning recently said of the movie's lead character. "Ares wants to be a real boy. We talked a lot about him almost being an infant, discovering the world for the first time, and how we wanted the audience to see the world through his eyes."

"The little things that we take for granted, or don’t see anymore. That was important," he added. "And then a bigger theme for the film is what it takes - what it means - to be human. Especially in this case, because he’s a computer program."

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The movie stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Joachim Rønning directs; producers are Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger.

TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), featuring all original music by Nine Inch Nails, will be released on September 19 via Interscope Records. The release marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering band, although bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed 20 scores under their own names, winning two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY and an Emmy in the process.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025. 

