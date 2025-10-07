TRON: ARES' Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Warn Of "Forgettable Futuristic Fluff"

TRON: ARES' Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Warn Of &quot;Forgettable Futuristic Fluff&quot;

The reviews are in for TRON: Ares, and while the Jared Leto-led threequel doesn't sound like it will blow many minds, it has the potential to be a fun blockbuster. We also have a Rotten Tomatoes score...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Tron
Source: SFFGazette.com

Following last night's social media reactions, the TRON: Ares review embargo has lifted, and these full verdicts from critics are as mixed as expected. It's rare for those posts on X to be anything other than glowing, so the fact that so many of them pointed out the threequel's flaws suggested this might be the case. 

Regardless, this movie has been a long time coming, and it's the third instalment of the iconic sci-fi franchise that kicked off with 1982's groundbreaking TRON. That was followed by TRON: Legacy in 2010, and after years of stops and starts, the Jared Leto-led third instalment arrives in theaters this weekend. 

In Variety's review, it's said, "Whereas the original 1982 Disney film on which it was based felt ahead of its time, Sean Bailey’s latest attempt to franchise-ify the 'Tron' brand reads mostly as an exercise in nostalgia."

Deadline believes it's "entertaining enough on its own dazzling techno level," and The Hollywood Reporter acknowledges that while it's "no sci-fi insta-classic...there are worse things to be than a surprisingly entertaining post-summer popcorn bucket."

GamesRadar+ writes, "A serviceable blockbuster falls short of being truly fun by swapping the Grid for a real-world setting. Despite a good lead performance from Greta Lee and a great score, Ares lacks the charm and silliness of its Tron predecessors after one upgrade too many."

Empire was on the same page, noting, "It has about as much depth as a floppy disk, but some lovely, shiny CGI and a stunningly ear-shattering score from Nine Inch Nails makes for a fun if forgettable bit of futuristic fluff." 

Still, TRON: Ares, at its core, might be one for the die-hard fans. "Rønning’s dazzling action sequences and the killer soundtrack might be enough to satisfy fans, but Tron: Ares feels just as likely to get lost among a sea of the type of films Tron inspired," explains Polygon. io9 adds, "Tron: Ares is certainly cool, but in no way edgy. It’s familiar, safe, and formulaic in very Disney ways that make it work overall."

IGN states, "Tron: Ares somehow forgets where it came from and relentlessly revisits the original, only making the latest version of the Grid paler by comparison." 

Finally, we hear from TheDisInsider. "Tron: Ares is very much fast food sci-fi, presenting itself as something more intellectual than it actually turns out to be," the review points out. "Luckily, it’s a feast of visual spectacle, a lightshow of gorgeous special effects and well-choreographed action."

Like The Grid itself, Tron: Ares' Rotten Tomatoes' score is in a state of flux. It's been both "Rotten" and "Fresh" since the embargo, but with 54 verdicts counted, it has now landed dreaded green splat with 57%. 

Disaster, right? Not necessarily. While this won't help its box office prospects, the score isn't that much different to TRON (61%) or TRON: Legacy (51%). Given how beloved both movies are, there's every chance that TRON: Ares will find an audience and a die-hard fanbase, even if it doesn't go down in the record books as a huge critical and commercial hit. 

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

TRON: Ares arrives in theaters on October 10, 2025. 

TRON: ARES Spoilers: Do Any TRON: LEGACY Characters Appear In The Threequel? Here's What You Need To Know
Related:

TRON: ARES Spoilers: Do Any TRON: LEGACY Characters Appear In The Threequel? Here's What You Need To Know
TRON: ARES Reactions Promise A Visually Stunning Movie That's Extremely Dumb With Basic Characters
Recommended For You:

TRON: ARES Reactions Promise A "Visually Stunning" Movie That's "Extremely Dumb" With "Basic Characters"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/7/2025, 2:42 PM
I still want to see it, but “Forgettable Futuristic Fluff“ is exactly what I expect.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/7/2025, 2:47 PM
Par for the course

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 10/7/2025, 2:50 PM
"No sci-fi insta-classic?"

Release the Grammar Nazis!
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/7/2025, 2:53 PM
Leto is what makes me disinterested.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 10/7/2025, 2:54 PM
Watching reviews from fans on YT, not hearing anything good aside from the special effects. I hope this is some kind of opening for the next installment to bring back Sam and Quorra, but after reading the Tron article before this one on here, sounds like they made a lot of excuses to ignore bringing back characters and do something new. So, idk....
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/7/2025, 3:01 PM
I love that it’s [frick]ing near impossible to find what the headline promises, the [frick]ing RT BURIED in catastrophic vomit of bullshit fluff.
AdrianChase
AdrianChase - 10/7/2025, 3:02 PM
So it’s a TRON movie
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/7/2025, 3:08 PM
Critics reviews and rotten tomatoes don’t make movies successful fantastic four proof of it people like it good reviews barley made profit same thunderbolts transformers one great reviews critics rotten tomatoes both sucked at box office what comic fans call it lazy label comic transformers fatigue
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/7/2025, 3:10 PM
@dragon316 - ?si=1NUDoEVVyvJKnMVo
RockReigns
RockReigns - 10/7/2025, 3:09 PM
A movie starring Jared Leto is poorly received?? 😱
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 3:09 PM
Not too surprised by the reception honestly with it being in line more or less with the past 2 entries…

Honestly as far as blockbusters go , I feel like Tron as a franchise has had limited mainstream appeal but the people that love it really embrace it so I think Disney might have overestimated it’s popularity since it’s moreso a cult thing imo.

Anyway the movie has seemed fine on its own but as someone who didn’t really care for either of the previous Tron movies much if at all , I can wait to check it out at home.

User Comment Image
Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 10/7/2025, 3:14 PM
The most predictable outcome
Fogs
Fogs - 10/7/2025, 3:15 PM
Leto's curse strikes again.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/7/2025, 3:28 PM
Jared Leto might be the most cursed actor of all time. Everything he's in bombs. At this point you're an absolute retard if you hire him for any role, let alone the main role.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/7/2025, 3:29 PM
"As much depth as a floppy disk" Damn😂
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/7/2025, 3:31 PM

This is what happens. There has never been a great Tron movie. The first one was good, but nothing of note since.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder