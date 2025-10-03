Kirsten Dunst On Potentially Returning As MJ In SPIDER-MAN 4: "Me And Tobey Doing That Again... But With Kids"

There's been some renewed chatter about Sam Raimi potentially taking the helm of a fourth Spider-Man movie, and Kirsten Dunst definitely seems open to the idea of returning as Mary Jane Watson...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 03, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, but did not reprise her role alongside Tobey Maguire's take on the wall-crawler for Spider-Man: No Way Home despite rumors that she was originally going to appear.

Dunst has previously said that she wasn't asked to be a part of the movie, but still hasn't ruled out playing MJ again down the line.

"I mean, listen, no one asked me about anything but I do think that... I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on," she said in a 2022 interview, before teasing, "I feel like that could happen."

Since then, rumors have persisted that Raimi might be set to return to helm a fourth Spider-Man movie, and earlier this week, The Batman - Part II co-writer Mattson Tomlin indicated that he has reached out to the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director to see if he might be interested in collaborating on a script.

Tomlin has spoken about his desire to complete Raimi's saga several times in the past, revealing that he would ideally be interested in exploring Peter Parker's struggles to balance raising a family with fighting crime. 

Dunst was asked about the possibility of returning for a fourth film that focused on MJ and Parker as parents while promoting her latest movie, Roofman.

“That would be cool, right? I mean, I don't know if the fans are into it. I feel like that is an interesting movie, right? Me and Tobey doing that again but with kids.”

For what it's worth, Raimi has said he would love to work with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst again.

“I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” the filmmaker said in a 2002 interview with ComicBook.com. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Could this actually happen? As popular as No Way Home was, we're not sure how willing Sony and Marvel would be to develop a new Spider-Man project with Raimi's cast when Tom Holland will soon swing back into theaters in Brand New Day, which is expected to be the first part of a new trilogy.

Would you like to see Sam Raimi helm a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst returing as Peter Parker and MJ? Drop us a comment down below.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/3/2025, 4:03 PM
I think this movie will eventually happen, I just don't know when. Maybe not now, as people are seemingly tired of all the multiverse stories, but I think it'll happen within the next decade. I'm someone who liked Spider-Man 3 (despite its flaws) and think it was a good conclusion to that trilogy, but I'm open to one more story with them.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/3/2025, 4:03 PM
Make it happen, SONY. This is money on the table here.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/3/2025, 4:12 PM
@JackDeth - Sony's movie division is allergic to profits; this would have to be pushed by Marvel. If Sony had to pick between a Raimi Spider-Man 4 and a Morbius 2, they're going with Morbius.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/3/2025, 4:14 PM
I'd love to see it happen on Raimi's terms. I'm a DC guy, but Spiderman 2 is seriously in a three-way tie as the best superhero movie ever.
Honestly, with nostalgia being at an all-time high, it'd be the perfect time to do Spiderman 4: The Search For More Money.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/3/2025, 4:57 PM
@lazlodaytona -

What’s the 3-way tie?
dracula
dracula - 10/3/2025, 4:15 PM
yes

Go the Spiderman Renew Your Vows route

User Comment Image

Put them up against Vulture and maybel Silver Sable instead of Black Cat
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2025, 4:21 PM
I sadly don’t think it will happen but you never know in life so we’ll see…

If it does happen then I wouldn’t mind seeing a fourth installment in that universe since I do like that iteration and the first 2 movies atleast (3 isn’t bad but by far the weakest imo).

Anyway in regards to Dunst’s Mary Jane, I honestly thought her iteration of the character was just alright though she did well with the material she had but I honestly like Zendaya’s MJ and especially Emma Stone’s Gwen more…

However , it would be nice to see her play a more mature version of that character now as both deal with being parents to kids or atleast a daughter that may have inherited her dad’s abilities.

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 10/3/2025, 4:39 PM
Kirsten has done sooo well post Spider-Man, she deserved the Oscar for melancholia
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/3/2025, 4:45 PM
I never understand complaints that she "wasnt hot enough"... she was smokin in those movies.
Robby
Robby - 10/3/2025, 4:56 PM
If theyre not bringing Franco then they can keep it
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/3/2025, 4:58 PM
@Robby -

Franco is a proven abuser and predator. There is zero chance he returns.















Also his character is dead so why would he anyway?
Luke8
Luke8 - 10/3/2025, 4:58 PM
¡THE FANS WANT IT!

Whether it’s one more movie or one more trilogy, the Christopher Reeve of Spider-Men has to return.

