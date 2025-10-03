Kirsten Dunst On Potentially Returning As MJ In SPIDER-MAN 4: "Me And Tobey Doing That Again... But With Kids"

Kirsten Dunst played Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, but did not reprise her role alongside Tobey Maguire's take on the wall-crawler for Spider-Man: No Way Home despite rumors that she was originally going to appear.

Dunst has previously said that she wasn't asked to be a part of the movie, but still hasn't ruled out playing MJ again down the line.

"I mean, listen, no one asked me about anything but I do think that... I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on," she said in a 2022 interview, before teasing, "I feel like that could happen."

Since then, rumors have persisted that Raimi might be set to return to helm a fourth Spider-Man movie, and earlier this week, The Batman - Part II co-writer Mattson Tomlin indicated that he has reached out to the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director to see if he might be interested in collaborating on a script.

Tomlin has spoken about his desire to complete Raimi's saga several times in the past, revealing that he would ideally be interested in exploring Peter Parker's struggles to balance raising a family with fighting crime.

Dunst was asked about the possibility of returning for a fourth film that focused on MJ and Parker as parents while promoting her latest movie, Roofman.

“That would be cool, right? I mean, I don't know if the fans are into it. I feel like that is an interesting movie, right? Me and Tobey doing that again but with kids.”

For what it's worth, Raimi has said he would love to work with Maguire and Kirsten Dunst again.

“I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” the filmmaker said in a 2002 interview with ComicBook.com. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Could this actually happen? As popular as No Way Home was, we're not sure how willing Sony and Marvel would be to develop a new Spider-Man project with Raimi's cast when Tom Holland will soon swing back into theaters in Brand New Day, which is expected to be the first part of a new trilogy.

Would you like to see Sam Raimi helm a fourth Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst returing as Peter Parker and MJ? Drop us a comment down below.