SPIDER-NOIR Casts SWARM Actress Karen Rodriguez In Mysterious Series Regular Role

As Prime Video's live-action Spider-Man Noir (now titled Spider-Noir) series continues to cast its supporting players, we have a late addition in the form of Karen Rodriguez.

Variety is reporting that the Swarm actress - who has also appeared in the likes of Acapulco, Shining Girls, Power Book IV: Force and The Big Leap - has joined the production in a series regular role, but details on her character are being kept under wraps.

Rodriguez joins Nicolas Cage as the titular hero (believed to be a new take on Ben Reilly), along with Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston.

An official synopsis was released, but according to a more detailed breakdown (via Daniel Richtman), Ben Reilly (Cage) will be up against Silvio Manfredi, aka Silvermane, and Yuri Watanabe, aka Wraith.

"We follow Ben Reilly, a PI, as he stumbles down a rabbit hole of corruption in 1933 New York City, while also establishing his past as a superhero. Reilly investigates the death of Edward Addison, which leads him to discover that the Mayor is up to something nefarious that involves crime boss Silvermane and femme fatale Yuri Watanabe."

Jun Li is playing Wraith and we assume Brendan Gleeson will play Silvermane, but other bad guys - including the Sandman - are also expected to appear.

Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, with Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and former Sony boss Amy Pascal also on board as executive producers.

Uziel is known for penning romantic actioner The Lost City, along with the likes of 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Cloverfield Paradox. He also has writing credits on John Wick: Chapter 4 and the upcoming Borderlands video game adaptation.

Cage didn't reprise the role of Noir for the recent Across the Spider-Verse animated sequel, but is expected to return for the final film in the animated trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"Spider-Man Noir, often simply referred to as Noir, is a superhero appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a noir-themed take on the character and emerges in a version of New York during the Great Depression. While investigating a smuggling ring, Peter Parker is bitten by what seems to be a highly-venomous spider housed inside a spider-god idol. Falling unconscious, Parker has a vision of the spider-god promising him power. He then awakes inside a cocoon and emerges from it, now possessing super-human abilities similar to a spider."