New Sadie Sink Interview May Contradict A Big SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor - Possible SPOILERS

The speculation surrounding Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day role continues, and the Stranger Things star recently weighed in on the Jean Grey and Rachel Cole-Alves rumours.

Countering that, Sink said that "a lot of people forget that hair color can change" and claimed the Jean Grey rumours started before she was officially cast. Still, we're not sure how good a defence that is, particularly if Marvel Studios was looking to fill that role.

The usual suspects quickly took to social media with updates vague enough to, at best, make them look right down the line or, at worst, fool followers into believing they knew what they were talking about (hence the shapeshifter talk reentering the conversation).

When Sink was spotted on set, it was with her trademark red hair. Now, in a new interview with Glamour, the actress made it clear she has no intentions of changing her hair colour. "I’ve thought about it, but I’ve never dyed my hair," she said. "Anyone who has red hair knows the ups and downs of your relationship with it."

"Sometimes you’re like, 'Yes, I love my hair. It’s the best thing ever.' And then sometimes you’re like, 'Oh my God, I hate it. I just want to change it,'" Sink explained. "But no matter where you stand, what you hear your entire life as a redhead is to never dye your hair. So I never have, and I don’t think I will. I like the idea that my hair isn’t dyed."

Yes, she can obviously wear a wig on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but nothing we've seen from those handful of photos—or the videos that have since surfaced—has led us to believe that will be the case. In fact, Sink tried so hard to throw us off the scent, it seems obvious that her mystery character is indeed a redhead...and that it's a possible spoiler.

Jean Grey, Madelyne Pryor, and Mayday Parker remain the most likely candidates for Sink's MCU character. However, don't be surprised if her character isn't officially revealed until the movie itself (and it's a long wait until next July).

Elsewhere in the interview, Sink said, "I don’t have any piercings or tattoos or anything. I like the idea of never doing anything. Nowadays it’s hard to ignore how much people change looks and fashion, and all of that has blended into actors and the entertainment industry."

"Growing up in that, and actively being a part of that, is a little bit confusing sometimes because it’s like, 'Wait, what? Are we all supposed to look like this? Is this what everyone wants us to look like?' I don’t want to do that," she concluded.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.