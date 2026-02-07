RUMOR: Marvel Studios' SPIDER-MAN Franchise Plans May Include Deadpool, Mephisto, And Clones

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is taking the wall-crawler back to his comic book roots with a long-overdue street-level adventure. The movie is expected to be the first instalment of a new trilogy, and we've heard a lot about where Peter Parker's story might go.

From a new take on the Symbiote to Miles Morales' introduction and a team-up with Daredevil, the rumoured possibilities appear endless.

The latest claims come from The Cosmic Circus. Cautioning that it's still "very, very early," Alex Perez is reporting that Deadpool is a likely possibility for a future team-up with Tom Holland's web-slinger.

Mephisto is also in the mix (those of you old enough to remember "One More Day" when it was released are no doubt wincing right now), as is The Jackal.

"There’s one more character, who pops up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose role I hope remains at the level of the Tinkerer in Spider-Man: Homecoming," Perez notes, "because if it goes even remotely close to a certain Spider-Man storyline from the 90s which Spidey fans have dubbed the worst storyline/saga ever, we might start seeing double."

Professor Miles Warren, one of Peter Parker's college tutors, cloned him and created Ben Reilly, a.k.a. the Scarlet Spider. It's too soon to say whether that's where things are headed, but Holland pulling double duty would be fun to watch.

Later, the insider said Spider-Man: Brand New Day features "about nine villains from his [rogues] gallery," but cautioned that "most of them are literally very niche B or C-ranked villains from the comics."

Perez has also learned that J.K. Simmons will be back as J. Jonah Jameson in the upcoming movie. There are also rumblings that Angourie Rice is returning as Betty Brant, with her now working for Jonah at TheDailyBugle.net. We may also eventually get to see Robbie Robertson.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.