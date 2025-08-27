SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Rumored Details On The Size Of The Punisher's Role, Number Of Villains, And More

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Rumored Details On The Size Of The Punisher's Role, Number Of Villains, And More

We have some more Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumors here, including details on the size of Frank Castle's (Jon Bernthal) role, and the number of villains the wall-crawler will face...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 27, 2025 05:08 PM EST

Though we haven't seen any set photos since production moved to London, cameras are said to be rolling again on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the UK's capital.

According to Daniel Richtman, Tom Holland (Peter Parker) has taken a break from shooting while his stunt-double films an action sequence involving the wall-crawler facing-off against "Scorpion and other villains."

Exactly who these other bad guys are remains to be seen (the likes of Tombstone and Tarantula have been rumored to be part of an opening montage), but the scooper reiterates that the movie will feature "multiple villains, similar to No Way Home."

As for The Punisher, Richtman has heard that, out of the other heroes involved, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle will have the biggest role in the movie - after Spidey, of course. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk will also appear, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova has been rumored.

When it comes to Spider-Man's relationship with Castle, it will be contentious - to say the least. Though they are expected to reluctantly team-up later in the movie, we have heard that these guys do not like each other at all for the majority of the film.

Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

Richtman also shared a minor update on Avengers: Doomsday. Apparently, Chris Evans’ scenes as Steve Rogers (whether he'll be Captain America or Nomad remains to be seen) are now being filmed (more here), "with more of Robert Downey Jr.’s scenes scheduled for later."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/27/2025, 5:03 PM
My most Anticipated Marvel Studios movie EVER in MCU history.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/27/2025, 5:43 PM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/27/2025, 6:01 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Steve Rodgers Who?

User Comment Image
BassMan
BassMan - 8/27/2025, 5:09 PM
This is gonna be a blast. Sounds like another legit comic-book-ie movie, immersed in a packed universe. Can’t wait
cadunovaes01
cadunovaes01 - 8/27/2025, 5:22 PM
I think this will be the closest I'll get to a street-level Spidey movie. I know it's too much to ask to have a film that portrayed the Gang War, or the Sin Eater saga, or at best, Kraven's Last Hunt.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/27/2025, 5:28 PM
Interesting if true…

It would be cool if this apparent action sequence being filmed with Spidey , Scorpion and other villains was an opening montage set between the end of NWH and this as it catches us up with Peter and establishes his new status quo which is where we could get villains like Tarantula and Boomerang aswell.

Also I do hope Peter and Frank have a somewhat contentious relationship at the least (which seems likely given some set pics) but the former should not be a fan of the latter’s methods given how he firmly he was against Strange for some of NWH.

Anyway , I hope this film turns out well since I’m looking forward to it!!.
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 8/27/2025, 6:25 PM
My most anticipated super hero movie.

View Recorder