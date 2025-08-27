SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Rumored Details On The Size Of The Punisher's Role, Number Of Villains, And More

Though we haven't seen any set photos since production moved to London, cameras are said to be rolling again on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the UK's capital.

According to Daniel Richtman, Tom Holland (Peter Parker) has taken a break from shooting while his stunt-double films an action sequence involving the wall-crawler facing-off against "Scorpion and other villains."

Exactly who these other bad guys are remains to be seen (the likes of Tombstone and Tarantula have been rumored to be part of an opening montage), but the scooper reiterates that the movie will feature "multiple villains, similar to No Way Home."

As for The Punisher, Richtman has heard that, out of the other heroes involved, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle will have the biggest role in the movie - after Spidey, of course. Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/The Hulk will also appear, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova has been rumored.

When it comes to Spider-Man's relationship with Castle, it will be contentious - to say the least. Though they are expected to reluctantly team-up later in the movie, we have heard that these guys do not like each other at all for the majority of the film.

Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

Richtman also shared a minor update on Avengers: Doomsday. Apparently, Chris Evans’ scenes as Steve Rogers (whether he'll be Captain America or Nomad remains to be seen) are now being filmed (more here), "with more of Robert Downey Jr.’s scenes scheduled for later."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Liza Colón-Zayas and Tramell Tillman in undisclosed roles. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds, but are not expected to feature prominently.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.