Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art Of The Movie Cover Features Some Classic Web-Swinging Action

It's not often that comic book fans unanimously agree on anything, but it's fair to say that everyone is on board with the web-slinger's new costume in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Taking many of the best elements from the suits previously worn on screen by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, it's going to be a lot of fun seeing this comic-accurate effort in action.

Now, following the release of a featurette exploring the creation of this costume, we have the cover for Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art Of The Movie. The artist responsible for this piece hasn't been identified, but it's similar to the work of Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development.

Set for release a few days after Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released in August, the book is described as follows:

Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past! As Spider-Man: Brand New Day wows moviegoers the world over, discover the behind-the-scenes magic of the film’s visual development—from early concept sketches to final character designs. Explore environments, costumes, and exclusive insights from the next chapter for Marvel’s neighborhood hero!

With so many villains set to appear in the movie, we'll hopefully get to see how the likes of Boomerang, Scorpion, Tarantula, and Tombstone were reimagined for the big screen. However, as this art book is arriving in stores so close to the film, don't be surprised if Sadie Sink's character is only briefly mentioned.

Perhaps most exciting, though, is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art Of The Movie will retail for $50. That's half what the Thunderbolts* book cost, and a third of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' $150 price tag.

Check out this new look at the MCU's Spider-Man below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.