Spider-Man: Brand New Day Featurette Explores Creation Of Peter Parker's Amazing New Suit

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Featurette Explores Creation Of Peter Parker's Amazing New Suit

A newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette explores how Peter Parker's latest suit was created and why it borrows from the versions worn by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 02:06 PM EST

Sony Pictures has released a new featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, taking a closer look at the web-slinger's latest costume. Inspired by the previous live-action Spider-Men, it's a striking design, and this video features a first look at concept art and the suit's creation.

We also hear from star Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who both emphasise the importance of this practical costume and paying homage to what's come before.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie is expected to begin with Peter Parker in his "Final Swing" suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home, before that's destroyed and he transitions into this spectacular new effort.

"When we decided that we were going to make Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we said, 'What if we made a suit that was an homage to Tobey's and Andrew's designs?'" Holland recalls in the video below. "Because now my Peter Parker had met those guys. So, we kind of created a spider-child of all three costumes."

"Everything had to fit into the world of Peter Parker, and we went back to that dumpster diver kid who's retrofitting old tech," he continued. "It gave a real purpose to why the suit looks the way it does."

Cretton, meanwhile, talks about the importance of "embracing the folds and wrinkles," explaining why it was important to make it look like a costume that someone was actually wearing. The MCU's previous efforts have been criticised for relying too heavily on CG and appearing as if they'd been spraypainted on the wall-crawler's body.

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette in the players below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony Screens First 18 Minutes Of The Movie At CineEurope
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Sony Screens First 18 Minutes Of The Movie At CineEurope
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals New Details About The Hand - Does It Explain Elektra's MCU Return?
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals New Details About The Hand - Does It Explain Elektra's MCU Return?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/24/2026, 2:14 PM
They did a Damn good job with the suit.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/24/2026, 2:17 PM
The suit is Perfection 👌
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 6/24/2026, 2:25 PM
I like the story reasons for it. It's a good excuse for why he doesn't have the classic logos on the front and back.
Jmellox81
Jmellox81 - 6/24/2026, 2:26 PM
This suit is Absolute Perfection!! Even with the story behind it!.. I like that this Peter can actually lean on what Tobey’s and Andrew’s Suits looked like and get inspiration from that is such a dope concept! And, in hearing Tom say that, Makes me Wonder (and Hope) if there’s anything else that he May try and Use now, like Swinging styles and Fighting styles!?.. just overall excited to see this Movie!.. just off of what I’ve seen, I think they’ve done an Amazing job of taking a Movie/Franchise/Character and made it Look/Feel super New and Fresh!..
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 6/24/2026, 2:26 PM
Great looking suit!!

The same cannot be said about any suit in Gunn's DCU. Horrendous cheap looking garbage.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/24/2026, 2:46 PM
@EscapeMySight - sigh so, What does this have to do with Spider-man suit
captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/24/2026, 2:49 PM
@EscapeMySight - Every aspect of Gunn's DCU is a failure.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 2:50 PM
Great Job. It might be the closest to the classic '70s comic book costume on film so far.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder