Spider-Man: Brand New Day Featurette Explores Creation Of Peter Parker's Amazing New Suit

Sony Pictures has released a new featurette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, taking a closer look at the web-slinger's latest costume. Inspired by the previous live-action Spider-Men, it's a striking design, and this video features a first look at concept art and the suit's creation.

We also hear from star Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who both emphasise the importance of this practical costume and paying homage to what's come before.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie is expected to begin with Peter Parker in his "Final Swing" suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home, before that's destroyed and he transitions into this spectacular new effort.

"When we decided that we were going to make Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we said, 'What if we made a suit that was an homage to Tobey's and Andrew's designs?'" Holland recalls in the video below. "Because now my Peter Parker had met those guys. So, we kind of created a spider-child of all three costumes."

"Everything had to fit into the world of Peter Parker, and we went back to that dumpster diver kid who's retrofitting old tech," he continued. "It gave a real purpose to why the suit looks the way it does."

Cretton, meanwhile, talks about the importance of "embracing the folds and wrinkles," explaining why it was important to make it look like a costume that someone was actually wearing. The MCU's previous efforts have been criticised for relying too heavily on CG and appearing as if they'd been spraypainted on the wall-crawler's body.

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day featurette in the players below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.