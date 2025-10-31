SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Actor Tramell Tillman On His Mysterious Role; "Who Says I'm Playing A Villain?"

Back in August, we got word on a late addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Severance and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor Tramell Tillman set to join the ensemble in an undisclosed role.

No details on Tillman's character were shared at the time, but speculation pointed to the actor playing either Peter Parker's Daily Bugle colleague Robbie Robertson, or the villainous Tombstone.

Tombstone did seem like a pretty solid guess, since we have heard that Alonzo Thompson "Lonnie" Lincoln will show up in Brand New Day along with several other Spidey foes. However, a reliable source would later claim that Tillman had not been cast as the hulking gangster - though he is playing a villain.

Tillman was quizzed about his mysterious role during an interview with Variety, but he managed to avoid falling into the trap of confirming anything when asked "how the villain he plays in Spider-Man differs from his Severance character."

"Who says I'm playing a villain," Tillman responded with a smile, before adding that he can't "say much" about it, but he is "enjoying my time" filming Brand New Day.

Rumor has it that this fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler opens with a montage of the hero doing battle with various bad guys, but it seems unlikely that Tillman would have such a minor role - unless the plan is for him to return down the line, of course.

Returning alongside Holland as Peter Parker will be Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Florence Pugh is also expected to appear.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.