SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Actor Tramell Tillman On His Mysterious Role; "Who Says I'm Playing A Villain?"

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Actor Tramell Tillman On His Mysterious Role; &quot;Who Says I'm Playing A Villain?&quot;

Severance star Tramell Tillman refused to take the bait when asked about his mysterious Spider-Man: Brand New Day role during an interview with Variety...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 31, 2025 11:10 AM EST

Back in August, we got word on a late addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Severance and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor Tramell Tillman set to join the ensemble in an undisclosed role.

No details on Tillman's character were shared at the time, but speculation pointed to the actor playing either Peter Parker's Daily Bugle colleague Robbie Robertson, or the villainous Tombstone.

Tombstone did seem like a pretty solid guess, since we have heard that Alonzo Thompson "Lonnie" Lincoln will show up in Brand New Day along with several other Spidey foes. However, a reliable source would later claim that Tillman had not been cast as the hulking gangster - though he is playing a villain.

Tillman was quizzed about his mysterious role during an interview with Variety, but he managed to avoid falling into the trap of confirming anything when asked "how the villain he plays in Spider-Man differs from his Severance character."

"Who says I'm playing a villain," Tillman responded with a smile, before adding that he can't "say much" about it, but he is "enjoying my time" filming Brand New Day.

Rumor has it that this fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's wall-crawler opens with a montage of the hero doing battle with various bad guys, but it seems unlikely that Tillman would have such a minor role - unless the plan is for him to return down the line, of course.

Returning alongside Holland as Peter Parker will be Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. The cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Florence Pugh is also expected to appear.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/31/2025, 11:38 AM
I'm sure MTTSH, Richtman, and Sneider know hurr durrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 10/31/2025, 11:45 AM
Still waiting for an MCU comedy series featuring Spider-Man's high school teachers Martin Starr, Hannibal Buress, and JB Snoove.

Add Michael Pena as Luis from the Ant-Man films and the series can be comedy gold.
PC04
PC04 - 10/31/2025, 11:45 AM
Villain or setting up Blue Marvel
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/31/2025, 11:48 AM
@PC04 - I feel like he's a little young for Blue Marvel, but he could age into it nicely. I see Norman Osborne as being a strong candidate, too.
PC04
PC04 - 10/31/2025, 11:59 AM
@Clintthahamster - Yes he could age into the role well. He's a cool character and I thought (could be wrong) he was important somewhere around Brand New Day or New Ways To Die story lines.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/31/2025, 11:47 AM
I miss the days when they'd announce the main villain of a superhero film and the actor playing them to increase hype. Defoe as Green Goblin, Jack as Joker, etc. I get they want to surprise fans, but I'd rather know who the hero is battling against. Then again, if DD showed up and we learned that Kingpin was pulling the strings before he pops out to confront our heroes with an army of recognizable villains, I'd scream with joy at the screen, lol
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 10/31/2025, 12:06 PM
@Bucky74 - Yeah the whole speculation for more than a year before the trailer, endless "scoops" is really tiresome and take away the hype for me. I don't know why they don't announce at least the main villain anymore or who a few members of the cast are playing, they did it with Jake Gyllenhaal in Far From Home and it was pretty cool.

At least they should've reveal who Sadie Sink is playing and the main villain. We have like 50 scoops per week about who Sadie Sink is playing and by the time the movie comes out a lot of people will not really care anymore.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/31/2025, 12:03 PM
I haven’t watched Severance but he was so good in MI:Final Reckoning in the little amount of screentime he had that I can’t wait to see him in BND!!.

In regards to who he’s playing , I kinda hope he’s the main villain…

Perhaps Mando’s Scorpion & Krondon’s Tombstone work for him as his enforcers and if so , I think it would be cool if he plays the Crime Master or even “ The Big Man” tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Have him be this shadowy , upper class criminal that’s trying to take over the crime in the city since I think Tillman could play that very well!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/31/2025, 12:13 PM
Another theory I have is possibly sowing the seeds for Miles showing up in that he could play Jefferson Davis…

It seems like Spidey has a working relationship with the NYPD now and that Liza Colon Zayas is apparently a police captain in this that we could have Peter have another ally or someone who doesn’t like the NYPD having an association with a vigilante in Jefferson.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

