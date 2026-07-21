Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Hints At Bigger Secrets Than Sadie Sink's Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Hints At Bigger Secrets Than Sadie Sink's Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has gone to great lengths to hide the identity of Sadie Sink's character in the film but the 38th MCU film holds even bigger surprises according to Destin Daniel Cretton.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 21, 2026 09:07 AM EST

Even the most casual of MCU fans is convinced that Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) is portraying  X-Men fan favorite Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But is this an intentional fake out on Marvel's part?

Odds are high that this will get spoiled fairly soon as  early social media reactions to Brand New Day will be permitted by Sony and Marvel starting on Monday, July 27, 2026, in the evening while the full review embargo lifts on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT.

Interestingly enough, director Destin Daniel Cretton has issued a warning to MCU fans to stay off the internet and go see the film quick if they want to see spoilers as he teases that there are other significant secrets in the film besides Sadie Sink's character.

Speaking to Nerdtropolis, Cretton stated, "Everybody who is really curios, you should go watch it the first weekend because I imagine people are going to start spilling the beans but there are a lot of things that we are not telling people. I personally don't like knowing everything about a movie before I watch it and I think anybody that goes and sees this movie opening weekend, you're going to have a lot more than just Sadie Sink to talk about. That to me, is the fun of telling a story like this, that has so much fan interaction, it's how much people want to know, even before they see the movie. But I promise you, it's going to be very satisfying if you see it on opening weekend and you should probably take all the friends that you want to discuss the film with, otherwise, you're going to have to hold your tongue."

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

 The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Place In The MCU Timeline Revealed - New Footage Teases Savage Hulk Battle
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Place In The MCU Timeline Revealed - New Footage Teases Savage Hulk Battle
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Is The Best One Yet - Final Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Is The Best One Yet - Final Trailer Release Date Reportedly Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/21/2026, 9:18 AM
Title might need a fix
Vigor
Vigor - 7/21/2026, 9:18 AM
I just want a daredevil and Spiderman team up. If it doesnt happen. Oh well. But its the only surprise I care about

I dont need Jean Grey or a symbiote or the last 10 minutes being an incursion. Show me daredevil and Spiderman kicking ass
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2026, 10:01 AM
@Vigor - a DD and Spidey teamup should be its own movie imo rather then just part of another.
Skestra
Skestra - 7/21/2026, 9:34 AM
So, on July 28th Josh is going to spoil the entire film. Thanks for the heads up.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 9:35 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day will Take EPIC to a Whole New Level.

User Comment Image
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/21/2026, 9:50 AM
Great marketing...for a movie that will already have a huge opening weekend. I'll have to stay off this site to have any hope of being surprised, I'm not going opening weekend for any of these crazy mass movies
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/21/2026, 9:55 AM
I'm glad I got my tickets for Friday night, but even then I'm still worried about being spoiled by the Thursday night previews lol. This movie is going to likely beat No Way Home for box office, I think. I got my tickets a month ago, and even then, I got 2 of the last 6 seats in my showing.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/21/2026, 10:17 AM
@JabbaTheSus - don’t forget they have those early Wednesday night screenings on the 29th!
Repian
Repian - 7/21/2026, 10:00 AM
Perhaps Brand New Day will give us a clue about the villain in the X-Men movie.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2026, 10:11 AM
@Repian - I think Trammell Tillman’s William Metzger along with the DODC might be antagonists in that aswell.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 7/21/2026, 10:03 AM
Still holding a tiny bit of hope for Daredevil but I doubt it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2026, 10:14 AM
Cool , sounds good!!.

I’m gonna try to stay offline since I see it Saturday August 1 so need to stay away from BND articles once it comes out till then.

Anyway , the movie has looked good-solid to me so can’t wait to see it next weekend!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2026, 10:23 AM
I have the Wednesday early access seats along with Saturday tickets. Nothing is spoiling me. For Doomsday I had to get the 4pm early showing instead of 1pm

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder