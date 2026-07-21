Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Hints At Bigger Secrets Than Sadie Sink's Character

Even the most casual of MCU fans is convinced that Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) is portraying X-Men fan favorite Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But is this an intentional fake out on Marvel's part?

Odds are high that this will get spoiled fairly soon as early social media reactions to Brand New Day will be permitted by Sony and Marvel starting on Monday, July 27, 2026, in the evening while the full review embargo lifts on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT.

Interestingly enough, director Destin Daniel Cretton has issued a warning to MCU fans to stay off the internet and go see the film quick if they want to see spoilers as he teases that there are other significant secrets in the film besides Sadie Sink's character.

Speaking to Nerdtropolis, Cretton stated, "Everybody who is really curios, you should go watch it the first weekend because I imagine people are going to start spilling the beans but there are a lot of things that we are not telling people. I personally don't like knowing everything about a movie before I watch it and I think anybody that goes and sees this movie opening weekend, you're going to have a lot more than just Sadie Sink to talk about. That to me, is the fun of telling a story like this, that has so much fan interaction, it's how much people want to know, even before they see the movie. But I promise you, it's going to be very satisfying if you see it on opening weekend and you should probably take all the friends that you want to discuss the film with, otherwise, you're going to have to hold your tongue."

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see.

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, from a script penned by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

The full cast for the film includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.