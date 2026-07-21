Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer Recaps Peter Parker's Journey and Showcases Epic Hulk Action

The final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been officially released, and while it's light on new footage (at least for those of you who have been keeping up with the movie's many TV spots), this sneak peek offers a spectacular look at what's to come on July 31.

Recapping Peter Parker's MCU journey up until this point—with a focus on the friends, who, since Doctor Strange cast his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, no longer remember him—it then pivots to what promises to be a suitably action-packed battle with The Hulk.

You may recall that leaked data pulled from the Spider-Tracker website suggested there would be a Spider-Man: Brand New Day panel at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. Unless that's announced imminently or is planned as a surprise, it's no longer going ahead.

While Comic-Con would have been a good chance to give the movie one final push, Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn't really need any additional buzz at this point, so Sony can save seven figures by giving Hall H a miss.

In a recent interview with Polygon, Tom Holland was asked which villain or character he was most excited to see added to the script.

"It is still to this day the biggest mystery of what this movie is and what it's about," he teased, seemingly referencing Sadie Sink's mystery role. "I sat down with a very good friend of mine and my brother, and we were pitching ideas back and forth. This idea came up — and I cannot talk about it because it is still a huge mystery. For me, bringing that kernel of an idea to the writer's room was very exciting."

While some fans have been critical of Jean Grey potentially having a central role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it sounds a lot like it was Holland's idea. Still, while Jean is the prevailing theory right now, it may all be a misdirect.

Check out the amazing final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below.

It's about to be a Brand New Day. Get tickets now. #SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. pic.twitter.com/rJeJHEfdYV — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) July 21, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.