Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer Recaps Peter Parker's Journey And Showcases Epic Hulk Action

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer Recaps Peter Parker's Journey And Showcases Epic Hulk Action

The final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been officially released, and it recaps Peter Parker's MCU journey so far before showing the wall-crawler's battle with The Hulk.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 21, 2026 01:07 PM EST

The final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been officially released, and while it's light on new footage (at least for those of you who have been keeping up with the movie's many TV spots), this sneak peek offers a spectacular look at what's to come on July 31.

Recapping Peter Parker's MCU journey up until this point—with a focus on the friends, who, since Doctor Strange cast his spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, no longer remember him—it then pivots to what promises to be a suitably action-packed battle with The Hulk.

You may recall that leaked data pulled from the Spider-Tracker website suggested there would be a Spider-Man: Brand New Day panel at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. Unless that's announced imminently or is planned as a surprise, it's no longer going ahead.

While Comic-Con would have been a good chance to give the movie one final push, Spider-Man: Brand New Day doesn't really need any additional buzz at this point, so Sony can save seven figures by giving Hall H a miss. 

In a recent interview with Polygon, Tom Holland was asked which villain or character he was most excited to see added to the script.

"It is still to this day the biggest mystery of what this movie is and what it's about," he teased, seemingly referencing Sadie Sink's mystery role. "I sat down with a very good friend of mine and my brother, and we were pitching ideas back and forth. This idea came up — and I cannot talk about it because it is still a huge mystery. For me, bringing that kernel of an idea to the writer's room was very exciting."

While some fans have been critical of Jean Grey potentially having a central role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it sounds a lot like it was Holland's idea. Still, while Jean is the prevailing theory right now, it may all be a misdirect.

Check out the amazing final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/21/2026, 1:16 PM
Too much recap but otherwise solid trailer.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/21/2026, 1:17 PM
By far the best trailer imo. The last one didn't do it for me, but this got me excited again.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/21/2026, 1:18 PM
This film looks so good. High hopes. Great trailer.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/21/2026, 1:20 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tracking for a massive domestic opening weekend of between $180 million and $250 million, with some high-end projections and early ticket pre-sales pointing toward an estimated $228 million.

My chicken caesar wrap cost $9.90, plus tip, today for lunch. By the time this movie comes out my spending for chicken caesar wraps is tracking for a massive cost of $384 so far this year.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/21/2026, 1:24 PM
@TheFinestSmack - That is a lot of chicken caesar wraps. Does it come with the runs, as a side?
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 1:36 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Opening in China. While Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't.

Still Broke Records $1,921,426,073
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 1:24 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer Recaps Peter Parker's Journey and Showcases Epic Hulk Action

User Comment Image
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 7/21/2026, 1:26 PM
Again Marvel Studios is creating a PROBLEM for themselves IMO. If the Hulk is as well received as I think he will be, the STILL can't do a solo Hulk movie with Mark Ruffalo, who is a GREAT actor and could carry a solo movie. He just talks way too much politics ALL the time for my liking
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/21/2026, 1:28 PM
@JohnShaft - Is it because you don't agree with his politics? I'm just curious. I don't agree with some of the things he says, especially some of the propaganda he helps spread, but I ignore that.
I guess I do get the point, I wouldn't actively say "hey! a Mark Ruffalo movie coming out!" or anything
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/21/2026, 1:44 PM
@JohnShaft - You do know Mark Ruffalo works for Disney Studios? Gave Mark a raise.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/21/2026, 1:31 PM
Cool trailer. It won't be cool if she turns out to be Jean Grey I swear to God... Please baldy for the love of everything in the [frick]ing Universe don't do it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/21/2026, 1:37 PM
No Banner only Hulk. Last time that was said, Thor got his ass beat up for a bit. You got this Spidey!!!

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