SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Photos Reveal New Look At Tom Holland In Costume And Zendaya's MJ

New photos and footage from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveal Tom Holland in costume as the wall-crawler, alongside Zendaya's MJ. We also have more from director Jon Watts on the upcoming sequel.

By JoshWilding - Nov 14, 2025 04:11 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still shooting in the UK, and new photos and footage posted on social media reveal a fresh look at Tom Holland suited up as the web-slinger, alongside Zendaya's Michelle "MJ" Jones Watson.

The latter appears to be in costume as her character, and the actress being on set alongside Holland's Spider-Man suggests they will indeed share screens in the upcoming sequel directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Unfortunately, the set, constructed at London's Pinewood Studios, was not shown. 

While we don't have the full backstory, it seems Holland and Zendaya were on hand to greet fans invited to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's set. We wouldn't bank on anything more revealing than this surfacing, as Marvel Studios is being careful to keep the plot under wraps. 

The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke with Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home director Jon Watts. Asked if he's looking forward to watching the next movie as a fan, the filmmaker said, "Yeah, I can’t wait. It’s going to be so strange for me. I’m still in touch with everyone. Hopefully, Tom is okay. He got hurt a couple weeks ago, but I think he’s going to be fine."

"So that’s going to be such a surreal experience for me," Watts continued. "I’m nervous, I’m excited and I can’t wait to see what they’re doing."

Reflecting on the secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, he added, "If I had a secret that big again, I feel like I could keep it a secret. But then again, one of the things that leaked was a [DoorDash] delivery to Andrew Garfield’s house in Atlanta. How can you anticipate that? You’d have to force your cast and crew to be on total lockdown. So I don’t know that you could ever be so airtight."

"What was cool was when we did our first focus tests. No one knew what was going on at all," he recalled. "It was early on in the process before people started to make connections. We got such a pure, genuine, shocked reaction from the crowd. It was amazing."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is expected to return as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

krayzeman
krayzeman - 11/14/2025, 4:35 PM
Marvel going from no photos or footage leak lockdowns to now letting the leaks fly is hilarious. They are really trying to be right with fans. I can appreciate that I guess...
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/14/2025, 4:46 PM
@krayzeman - what is leaked in these photos?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/14/2025, 4:44 PM
It’s interesting that Zendaya seems more “glammed up” there but also in costume because I’m pretty sure we saw MJ wear that coat and the outfit in other films…

Anyway it makes me wonder if perhaps there is a timeskip in which she gets a more glamorous career like a model or something to perhaps pay for college?.

Regardless , I have liked her performance and this take on MJ in the previous 3 films so looking forward to her inclusion in BND!!.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 11/14/2025, 5:08 PM
Wait, I don't personally care myself, but I just caught myself wondering why Zendaya didn't get the same race swap backlash for MJ as other character's actors did.
I know they kept it all undercover at first, but I don't think I've seen anyone cry about it since it was revealed. What gives?

