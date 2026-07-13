Spider-Man: Brand New Day Producer Talks Potential New Trilogy And Sadie Sink Secrecy

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first live-action Spider-Man movie since 2021's No Way Home, and anticipation among fans is through the roof. Still, it's been a very long wait, and Sony Pictures has yet to reveal when, or even if, Spider-Man 5 will follow.

The expectation is that we're getting a new trilogy. However, with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars set to turn the MCU on its head, we don't currently know what Spidey's role will be in this world moving forward.

During a recent interview with GamesRadar+, longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal remained noncommittal on whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day is definitely the start of a new trilogy for Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

"Ever since we’ve been making Spider-Man movies with Marvel and the MCU, it has opened up a wealth of opportunity for us," she explained. "Because in the comics, he does interact with all these characters. So that's been a wonderful opportunity."

"I never want to be so presumptuous as to say anything is going to be a trilogy or more than one. That would be my dream, of course, but you never know," Pacal continued. "Because the truth is that the rule that we set for ourselves is to take it one movie at a time. It's important to us that you don't have to see one movie to see the other movie."

Sony's relationship with Marvel Studios fell apart during Spider-Man: Far From Home's post-production, though backlash from fans, filmmakers, and the franchise's cast ultimately forced them back together. This current deal is likely also being handled on a film-by-film basis, so it seems we'll have to wait and see for now.

Back to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Pascal was also quizzed about the mystery surrounding Sadie Sink's character. That's been a huge talking point online, not unlike the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in No Way Home.

Pascal compared the speculation to the three Spider-Men's team-up and explained why her role remains under wraps. "When we had the three Spideys in the last movie, and it was the worst-kept secret in Hollywood, everybody sort of pretended not to know, but knew."

She added, "I think people love to be surprised. They don’t really want to know everything. They want the experience of what movies give you, which is shock and awe and surprise. So I think in the same way that we’ve been really disciplined, I think that’s what the audience is also craving."

As a reminder, current rumours point to Sink playing the MCU's Jean Grey. If so, she'll be introduced in Spider-Man: Brand New Day before taking centre stage in Marvel Studios' eventual X-Men reboot.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.