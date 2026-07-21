Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Place In The MCU Timeline Revealed - New Footage Teases Savage Hulk Battle

There have been many questions about where Spider-Man: Brand New Day fits into the MCU's timeline, especially as it's been five years since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021.

In an interview with Collider, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the wall-crawler's latest adventure "takes place before" Avengers: Doomsday, which is what we've long expected (there was, however, a time when Spider-Man: Brand New Day was going to be sandwiched between that and Avengers: Secret Wars).

Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal was also on hand to reveal that, in the context of the MCU, four years have passed since we last saw Peter Parker.

In a separate conversation with ScreenRant, Tom Holland weighed in on where he believes things stand between Spider-Man and The Avengers.

"When we're talking about Spider-Man, I think he's sitting right in the pocket. I think he's exactly where he belongs as a superhero, but as Peter Parker, he's really suffering," the actor shared. "He's really neglecting his human side. He's giving every ounce of energy he has to protecting the city of New York, and that is coming at a cost."

Meanwhile, more new footage from Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed. The first of three new TV spots features The Punisher poking fun at the wall-crawler for blushing under his mask. Why? Because MJ insisted that Frank Castle lend him a helping hand against the rampaging Savage Hulk.

Then, we see Spidey give as good as he gets when he points out to The Punisher that his bullets are likely only going to "tickle" the Green Goliath. In the final promo, we see more of Bruce Banner's transformation into The Hulk; as a reminder, this will be the first time he's changed on screen since The Avengers in 2012.

Some new Spider-Man: Brand New Day GIFs have also been shared on social media, showing Spider-Man using a web bomb to slow down the tank we saw so much of in set photos. There's also a shot of the wall-crawler using a piano to take out Scorpion, and a very Sam Raimi-esque scene of the hero swinging through New York with MJ.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.