Spider-Man Rumored To Have A Chip Implant In Brand New Day; New Details On [Spoiler]'s Doomsday Role

As we get closer to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, more details about the latest solo outing for the Webhead are starting to filter through.

This latest rumor comes from Daniel Richtman, and while we don't have much to go on, it's sure to stir up a lot of speculation.

According to the scooper, "Spidey has a chip in his neck" in the movie. What is this chip? Who put it there and why? The prevailing theory is that this chip is designed to make Spider-Man immune to the abilities of the mysterious "body hopper" (believed to be Sadie Sink's character) teased in the trailers.

Another theory points to Bruce Banner implanting the chip to monitor Peter's mutation and possibly prevent it from becoming too unstable.

Richtman has also responded to a report that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will don the Iron Spider suit in Avengers: Doomsday. This rumor sprang up when the actor was spotted on set wearing a mo-cap suit.

It seems Maguire will wear a new costume, either in Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but it will be an upgraded version of his suit from Sam Raimi's trilogy.

Tobey filmed his Doomsday scene in mocap because they were working on a new suit for him but didn’t complete it in time. He’s expected to wear it either in reshoots or in Secret Wars.



It’s not the Iron Spider suit - apparently, it’s just an upgraded version of his original suit. https://t.co/bidiACXzv3 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) June 28, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.