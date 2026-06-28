Spider-Man Rumored To Have A Chip Implant In Brand New Day; New Details On [Spoiler]'s Doomsday Role

Spider-Man Rumored To Have A Chip Implant In Brand New Day; New Details On [Spoiler]'s Doomsday Role

Though we don't have very much to go on, a new rumor is claiming that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will have some kind of chip implanted in his neck in Brand New Day.

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 28, 2026 05:06 PM EST

As we get closer to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, more details about the latest solo outing for the Webhead are starting to filter through.

This latest rumor comes from Daniel Richtman, and while we don't have much to go on, it's sure to stir up a lot of speculation.

According to the scooper, "Spidey has a chip in his neck" in the movie. What is this chip? Who put it there and why? The prevailing theory is that this chip is designed to make Spider-Man immune to the abilities of the mysterious "body hopper" (believed to be Sadie Sink's character) teased in the trailers.

Another theory points to Bruce Banner implanting the chip to monitor Peter's mutation and possibly prevent it from becoming too unstable.

Richtman has also responded to a report that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will don the Iron Spider suit in Avengers: Doomsday. This rumor sprang up when the actor was spotted on set wearing a mo-cap suit.

It seems Maguire will wear a new costume, either in Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but it will be an upgraded version of his suit from Sam Raimi's trilogy.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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CaptainEire
CaptainEire - 6/28/2026, 5:52 PM
It could be a macguffin plot point / something he made that would explain how he has AI and visual tracking (like in trailer) in a homemade suit that's not stark tech anymore. Or does he still have a suit fabricator? Can't remember. Mutation control is probably the likely reason though
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/28/2026, 5:54 PM
Theroies are always 99999.999 percent wrong of time second theroie is more likely other it’s another marvel movie plot hole unanswered question if first one is true by long shot or second one
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/28/2026, 6:08 PM
User Comment Image
centaur
centaur - 6/28/2026, 6:08 PM
One month away, hope it's good.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/28/2026, 6:19 PM
Really do hope we get a Man-Spider vs. Punisher fight like the 90s cartoon. That was awesome.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/28/2026, 6:25 PM
That suit really is incredible
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 6/28/2026, 6:31 PM
But what suit is Wolverine wearing? Have seen lots of claims that he’s either in brown and tan or in some black outfit with combat boots and dog tags with a yellow and blue jacket over it. That one looks cool actually. Like a combo of his Morrison New X-men suit and his ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ outfit. It might just be fake AI b.s., though. Probably is.

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