UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: One Of The Movie's "Surprise Villains" Has Been Revealed - Spoilers

UPDATE: Richtman has shared an intriquing follow-up post. If Spidey does use Shocker's gauntlets to even the odds against the Hulk, there's a good chance he'll modify the tech or combine it with his web-shooters.

Yes, Shocker is in Spider-Man Brand New Day. People have pointed out that Spidey is using Shocker’s gloves to fight the Hulk. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) June 25, 2026

Original article follows.

We know that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to feature a lot of villains, including Tombstone, Tarantuala, Boomerang, and the "Savage" Hulk, but we have heard that a few surprise bad guys will also appear.

Possible spoilers .

According to Daniel Richtman, one of these unannounced foes will be Shocker. We're not sure if Bokeem Woodbine will reprise the role, but it's probably a pretty safe bet.

Woodbine played a supporting part in Spider-Man: Homecoming as secondary villain, Herman Schultz, but we haven't seen the character since he was defeated by Tom Holland's wall-crawler (with a little help from Ned Leeds).

While speaking to The Direct last year, the Fargo actor was asked what became of Schultz after the events of Homecoming.

"That's a very good question. I'm wondering the same. But I get a feeling it might not be the last time you see the Shocker."

Woodbine was also asked if there was ever any talk of him donning a more comic-accurate costume.

"We discussed it," he reveals. "It wasn't right or appropriate for that first one. But who knows, down the line, [we can get] a little bit closer to the original suit. We never wanted to cover his face because I asked that specifically. And they were like, 'No, you act with your face. So we want to be able to see you.'"

We had assumed that Shocker would be part of the movie's opening villain battle montage, but there's speculation that he might have a slightly bigger role. Could we see him join forces with Scorpion, perhaps?

Richtman also reiterates a previous rumor that both Holland and Tobey Maguire's Spideys will be back for Avengers: Secret Wars (there's no mention of Andrew Garfield).

What if he's showing Frank something that's a bit...shocking. https://t.co/lUy3m0ID36 pic.twitter.com/veCWrHMeYr — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) June 24, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.