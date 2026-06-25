UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: One Of The Movie's "Surprise Villains" Has Been Revealed - Spoilers

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day: One Of The Movie's &quot;Surprise Villains&quot; Has Been Revealed - Spoilers

According to a new rumor, Tom Holland's wall-crawler will face off against an old "friend" in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We also have a possible Secret Wars update...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 25, 2026 04:06 PM EST

UPDATE: Richtman has shared an intriquing follow-up post. If Spidey does use Shocker's gauntlets to even the odds against the Hulk, there's a good chance he'll modify the tech or combine it with his web-shooters.

Original article follows.

We know that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to feature a lot of villains, including Tombstone, Tarantuala, Boomerang, and the "Savage" Hulk, but we have heard that a few surprise bad guys will also appear.

Possible spoilers.

According to Daniel Richtman, one of these unannounced foes will be Shocker. We're not sure if Bokeem Woodbine will reprise the role, but it's probably a pretty safe bet.

Woodbine played a supporting part in Spider-Man: Homecoming as secondary villain, Herman Schultz, but we haven't seen the character since he was defeated by Tom Holland's wall-crawler (with a little help from Ned Leeds).

While speaking to The Direct last year, the Fargo actor was asked what became of Schultz after the events of Homecoming.

"That's a very good question. I'm wondering the same. But I get a feeling it might not be the last time you see the Shocker."

Woodbine was also asked if there was ever any talk of him donning a more comic-accurate costume.

"We discussed it," he reveals. "It wasn't right or appropriate for that first one. But who knows, down the line, [we can get] a little bit closer to the original suit. We never wanted to cover his face because I asked that specifically. And they were like, 'No, you act with your face. So we want to be able to see you.'"

We had assumed that Shocker would be part of the movie's opening villain battle montage, but there's speculation that he might have a slightly bigger role. Could we see him join forces with Scorpion, perhaps?

Richtman also reiterates a previous rumor that both Holland and Tobey Maguire's Spideys will be back for Avengers: Secret Wars (there's no mention of Andrew Garfield).

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/25/2026, 9:34 AM
From my understanding, Tom Holland teased at it before Daniel Richtman said anything. Sounds like Daniel is making an educated guess.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/25/2026, 10:47 AM
@Gnostic - that's really all the scoopers do at this point. They don't know anything.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/25/2026, 9:34 AM
"No, you act with your face. So we want to be able to see you."

Comics fans....:

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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 9:59 AM
@TheRevelation - "we want to be able to see you"
The f**k we do
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/25/2026, 9:36 AM
Scorpian and Shocker should be major villains in this not two second fodder. I really hope they get their big villain moments
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/25/2026, 10:22 AM
@Bucky74 - Shocker?....Major villains?...I don't think we are there yet
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/25/2026, 9:39 AM
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/25/2026, 9:40 AM
It's Aunt May's dick.

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XRayCat
XRayCat - 6/25/2026, 10:02 AM
@Batmangina - User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/25/2026, 9:49 AM
Is Jolatan Najors
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 9:53 AM
No the real big bad of this movie will be zendaya, she remembers Peter left her, she remembers he walked away, she remembers everything, now she sets out to destroy the man that broke her gf earth the only way and African American woman can, she gets herself pregnant then claims welfare, then sells the story of how Spiderman walked away!!!
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/25/2026, 12:41 PM
@Dcmarvel2025 - You may think you're funny but in reality you're disgusting. Bigot
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 12:44 PM
@SpideyQuad - what how am I a bigot? Or disgusting how? For the love of humanity everything I wrote is what AA women do and AA men walk away whilst the taxpayer picks up the bill
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 12:45 PM
@SpideyQuad - I'm guessing that's how your momma raised you, food stamps and hooking
Overstand
Overstand - 6/25/2026, 1:35 PM
@Dcmarvel2025 - FOH, troglodyte.
Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/25/2026, 1:37 PM
@Overstand - son just because you support that kind of lifestyle does not give you the right to try belittle your betters like myself, shame on you.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/25/2026, 9:56 AM
Shocker would be a waste being shoved into this, unless if Scorpion and him are only being set up in this one which could be awesome
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/25/2026, 10:20 AM
@Matchesz - Might as well add him to the bunch. Lot of "waste" will be indulged in this.
Repian
Repian - 6/25/2026, 9:59 AM
The Crime Master will be the main villain. Someone in the shadows, who, despite his anonymity, will have ties to The Hand and connections within the DODC. He also knows about the symbiote and about Sadie Sink's character.
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He knows them all, but no one knows him. His secret identity is a mystery.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2026, 10:27 AM
@Repian - I would love that since that was one of my original theories.

I was hoping Trammell Tillman would be playing him but oh well.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/25/2026, 12:25 PM
@Repian - I like this idea. It could also be Mr. Negative
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/25/2026, 10:03 AM
Was that Tombstone shot ever debunked(or confirmed) of him holding Spider-Man up? I thought it was a fake but I can’t remember the consensus.

If it’s Mr. Negative I have no idea how they kept it quiet this long.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/25/2026, 10:16 AM
@FrankenDad - Consensus was split back then. I'm thinking it's real though
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/25/2026, 10:17 AM
@BlackStar25 - I was looking at it again and thinking the same. We know he’s in it, at least.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2026, 10:17 AM
I wouldn't be surprised if there's a montage somewhere like they did with the Fantastic Four.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2026, 10:40 AM
Interesting , I didn’t catch Peter having that device in his hands as he was falling with the Hulk in the trailer…

Anyway , it would be nice to have Bokeem Woodbine back as Shocker in this since I thought he did well in the role and was fine as a character.

Maybe perhaps he’s already working for Tombstone?.

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JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 6/25/2026, 11:09 AM
I am willing to bet he will be a brief fight scene, or just another shot in the montage of catching us up on the last 4 years. Shocker was never an A or even B tier villain, so I can't see him having a ton of screen time. Makes sense though, since we also haven't seen him since Homecoming.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/25/2026, 11:33 AM
@JabbaTheSus - maybe not A tier but super popular thanks to the 90scartoon
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/25/2026, 11:28 AM
Soooooo....
Tarantula
Tombstone
Boomerang
Scorpion
Jean Grey
Hulk
The Hand
Ramrod (from Super Troopers??)

and now Shocker?? Am I missing anyone else??
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/25/2026, 11:51 AM
@LogansRazor - Yes, CEO of S*x.
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/25/2026, 3:56 PM
@LogansRazor - Elektra?
Vigor
Vigor - 6/25/2026, 11:34 AM
Hes one of my favorite Spiderman villains
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 6/25/2026, 11:53 AM
wow. that's a Shocker...
:D
TheDpool
TheDpool - 6/25/2026, 1:32 PM
Why do I remember a comic accurate costume set photo. Sure that would have been way before AI was doing the rounds too.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2026, 3:57 PM
@TheDpool - before ai it proves people can make fake pictures with computer programs still
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 6/25/2026, 4:00 PM
@TheDpool

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dragon316
dragon316 - 6/25/2026, 3:57 PM
If past Spider-Man past movie didn’t have enough a lot of characters this movie is taking step further
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/25/2026, 4:49 PM
I'm still leaning towards Aunt May's Dick.

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grif
grif - 6/25/2026, 4:51 PM
50 badguys in this and people need more

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