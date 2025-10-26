THE BATMAN Writer Mattson Tomlin Shares An Exciting Update On SPIDER-MAN 4 Hopes: "I Haven't Gotten A No..."

The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin has once again shared an update on his Spider-Man 4 hopes, a movie we know he wants to see revolve around a Peter Parker who is a husband and parent. Here's the latest...

By JoshWilding - Oct 26, 2025 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

While fans were mixed on Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, even decades later, Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 rank among the greatest comic book movies ever made. The threequel was also a box office hit, so the filmmaker's return for Spider-Man 4 made sense on multiple levels. 

The movie had been scheduled for a 2011 release, but was ultimately scrapped in preference for The Amazing Spider-Man, a reboot starring Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. Few details have been shared about Spider-Man 4 over the years, though we know the plan was for Spidey to battle The Vulture and Black Cat. 

While Spider-Man 3 appeared to be the end for Tobey Maguire's time as the web-slinger, the actor returned to his most iconic role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since then, fans have been vocal about wanting to see both Spider-Man 4 and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 become a reality.

There's really no reason for Sony Pictures not to make those movies, even with Tom Holland still serving as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man. Still, four years later, neither movie looks overly likely. 

The Batman and The Batman 2 writer Mattson Tomlin has previously expressed an interest in writing Spider-Man 4 for Raimi. Taking to social media earlier this year, he wrote, "Honestly, right now, my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father. Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards, given the last 8 films."

Since then, he's continued to express an interest in the project, and the possibility of Spider-Man 4 has become at least a little more real (when the trades started reporting on his remarks, you know it got the studio's attention). 

Asked by a fan for an update earlier today, Tomlin wrote, "Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a 'no' yet!"

We'll see what happens, but with the Multiverse in play, the most likely next destination for Maguire's Spider-Man will be in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Whether those movies could serve as a launching platform for the story that Tomlin wants to tell remains to be seen. 

Asked in 2022 about possibly returning for Spider-Man 4, Raimi, who helmed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios, said, "Well, I haven’t heard about that yet. I did read that, but I’m not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man [movies], and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me, and say, 'Well, folks, we can also tell that story!'"

He added, "I’m not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really, super powerful seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it."

Let us know your thoughts on this news in the comments section.

XelCorp
XelCorp - 10/26/2025, 8:23 AM
Sooner rather than later will be better let’s go
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/26/2025, 8:58 AM
I'd be more interested in a Tobey SM4 than Holland's SM4.

Maybe as im more grown and a father myself, I'd like to see an older spider-man with his daughter kicking ass.

Would be a perfect launch for Mayday Parker though and would be the better 'spin off' for Sony to focus on rather than their last failures. It would be self contained and still nostalgic rather than needing to tie into all the mcu and multiverse stuff.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 10/26/2025, 9:42 AM
If it wasn't greenlit after No Way Home, then it probably isn't gonna ever happen.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/26/2025, 10:03 AM
It’s inevitable just do it, they always put these things off until we lose somebody. It’s a miracle we still have Aunt May
Repian
Repian - 10/26/2025, 10:16 AM
Mark Hamill to play Miles Warren and voice The Jackal.
https://www.cinemascomics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Hamill-Cropped.webp
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/26/2025, 10:26 AM
I'd take a Raimi Spider-Man 4 over another Holland trilogy any day of the week. It's bad enough we got one trilogy; we don't need another. It says a lot about a trilogy's lack of quality when the best thing about it being the parts that involved the two other Spider-Men and their villains.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/26/2025, 10:34 AM
Let's see where the next Spider-Man film takes us.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/26/2025, 11:19 AM
Better do it fast because I give it an 80% chance McGuire’s Spider-Man dies in Secret Wars

