RUMOR: Here's When The First Trailer For DC Studios' SUPERGIRL Could Be Released Online

December is shaping up to be a big month for trailers, but what's the latest on Supergirl? We have a possible update for you today, and news on the Lanterns sneak peek that's being touted by HBO Max...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 04, 2025 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl has a presence at this week's CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, but when will we see a trailer for the movie? It was last December when we got our first look at Superman, and DC Studios might benefit from anything that distracts from Supergirl star Matthias Schoenaerts' recent legal issues.

According to The Breakroom, select members of the press will see the Supergirl teaser trailer on Sunday (similar to how the Superman trailer was launched for them in advance), with a possible online release on Monday. 

Nothing is confirmed as of now, but we're sure DC Studios will want to dominate the conversation with this sneak peek before Avengers: Doomsday and The Odyssey's respective trailers arrive. Those are both expected to play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash when it arrives in theaters on December 19. 

It's also been revealed that a Lanterns trailer was screened at an HBO Max event in the UK yesterday, confirming a teaser is ready to go. That doesn't mean we'll get to see it this side of the New Year, especially as the show isn't set to premiere until the end of the summer.

A possible description of the Supergirl trailer is doing the rounds online, and while it is AI-generated, several online scoopers appear to have confirmed it's largely accurate:

"The teaser opens with a surprisingly grounded and comedic beat: we see Krypto the Superdog casually lifting his leg to pee on a space rock. The camera pans to Kara (Supergirl), who is waking up looking dishevelled, groggy, and clearly nursing a massive hangover. As she tries to gather herself, the iconic sound of Blondie kicks in, shifting the energy instantly."

"The trailer explodes into a fast-paced montage of stylized action. We see Kara blasting through cosmic environments, delivering brutal punches to alien threats, and flying with aggressive speed. The vibe is distinct from Superman—it’s grittier, louder, and colorful, focusing on a Supergirl who is ready to fight." 

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

SUPERGIRL: Closer Look At CCXP Display, Movie Logo, And First Official Merchandise Revealed
SUPERGIRL Teaser Confirmed For CCXP; Display Reveals Detailed Look At Milly Alcock's Costume, Lobo Tease
