SUPERGIRL Teaser Confirmed For CCXP; Display Reveals Detailed Look At Milly Alcock's Costume, Lobo Tease

CCXP São Paulo, Brazil gets underway tomorrow, and Omelete.com is on hand this evening to share some exciting Supergirl updates from the event.

In addition to a detailed look at the costume Milly Alcock will wear in the movie (it appears to be pretty much the same as the one we saw in Superman), the display features a minor Lobo tease via some artwork of the Main Man's signature axe, and another glimpse of the next DCU film's official logo.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn also pre-recorded a video message for those in attendance, confirming that a "sneak peek" will be shown (whether it will be released online remains to be seen), while sharing some new story details - though if you've read Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow, you'll already have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

We shared a rumored breakdown of the teaser earlier today, which you can check out HERE (it seems the Blondie song that will play over the footage is "Call Me").

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to debut as Lobo.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”