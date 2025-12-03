SUPERGIRL Rumored Trailer Description Shared Online Ahead Of CCXP - Possible SPOILERS

DC Studios' Supergirl will have a presence at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, which is scheduled to run from December 4–7, and there's a lot of online chatter about the first trailer debuting on Friday.

We do know that the movie's official social media accounts recently went live, but it obviously remains to be seen if the teaser is actually released online - even if it does screen during the event.

Several DC-related fansites are now claiming to have been sent details of the teaser, and @UniversoDCnauta - who did post accurate info on the first Superman trailer before it was released - has shared the following:

"It’s a more fun teaser focused on action, with Blondie on the soundtrack. The teaser starts with Krypto taking a leak and hungover Supergirl."

No mention of which Blondie tune, but we're going to hazard a guess and say "One Way or Another."

@BeyondReporter also shared a more detailed breakdown.

"The teaser opens with a surprisingly grounded and comedic beat: we see Krypto the Superdog casually lifting his leg to pee on a space rock. The camera pans to Kara (Supergirl), who is waking up looking dishevelled, groggy, and clearly nursing a massive hangover. As she tries to gather herself, the iconic sound of Blondie kicks in, shifting the energy instantly. The trailer explodes into a fast-paced montage of stylized action. We see Kara blasting through cosmic environments, delivering brutal punches to alien threats, and flying with aggressive speed. The vibe is distinct from Superman—it’s grittier, louder, and colorful, focusing on a Supergirl who is ready to fight."

We're inclined to believe the first part about the Blondie song and the peeing Krypto, but are a little more sceptical about the rest.

If these details are on the level, fans will surely be disappointed that we won't get a first glimpse of Jason Momoa's Lobo, although the fact that this character wasn't mentioned may lend some credence to the above being accurate (fake breakdowns tend to throw everything in the mix).

Supergirl wrapped principal photography back in May, but as is generally the case with any major studio comic book movie, reshoots were scheduled shortly after. According to a recent report from Daniel Richtman, cameras are rolling again for what will amount to two weeks of additional photography, and he believes this will mainly be to include scenes with David Corenswet's Superman.

This could explain why the Superman costume that was on display at the Warner Bros. Studio Tours exhibit was removed and replaced with a note reading, "Superman costume currently being used by production." There was speculation that it might have something to do with Man of Tomorrow, but James Gunn's next DCU movie is still only in the very early stages of development.

According to a recent report from THR, "Supergirl had a quiet screening on the Burbank lot with a select group of executives and a few members of James Gunn's trusted DC stable."

The trade didn't reveal any details, but a couple of reliable scoopers have claimed to have heard great things about the movie, and we wouldn't be surprised if some first reactions begin to filter through over the next couple of weeks.

Milly Alcock will reprise her role as Kara Zor-El after making her DCU debut in the closing moments of Superman.

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to debut as Lobo.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”