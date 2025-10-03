SUPERGIRL: A Secret Screening Of The Next DCU Movie Was Held For "James Gunn's Trusted DC Stable"

SUPERGIRL: A Secret Screening Of The Next DCU Movie Was Held For &quot;James Gunn's Trusted DC Stable&quot;

Though we don't have much to go on for the time being, THR has revealed that a "quiet screening" of Supergirl was held on the Burbank lot for studio execs and James Gunn's DCU faithful...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 03, 2025 07:10 PM EST

With the "Summer of Superman" coming to an end and Peacemaker (the studio is said to be "thrilled" with audience growth) season 2 finishing up next week, it might be a while before fans get their next DCU fix.

But Supergirl will be with us next June, and we may begin to learn more about the Girl of Steel's return to the big screen a little sooner than expected.

According to THR, "Supergirl had a quiet screening on the Burbank lot with a select group of executives and a few members of James Gunn's trusted DC stable."

The trade doesn't reveal any details, but a couple of reliable scoopers have claimed to have heard great things about the movie, and we wouldn't be surprised if some first reactions begin to filter through over the next couple of weeks.

In a recent interview, writer Ana Nogueira spoke about what attracted her to this "rougher and grittier and edgier and funnier" take on the character.

"She watched Krypton completely be destroyed. I was always like, 'I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny.'"

Milly Alcock will reprise her role as Kara Zor-El after making her DCU debut in the closing moments of Superman.

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to debut as Lobo.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Relativity
Relativity - 10/3/2025, 7:44 PM
They could really do with shifting the date.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2025, 8:04 PM
@Relativity - idk if it would be useful…

2026 already is a crowded summer so there’s not really much if any room to move to a different date.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/3/2025, 7:46 PM
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/3/2025, 7:47 PM
"I can’t get my head around the version of the character that is so sunny", then you don't understand the character.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/3/2025, 7:53 PM
Just wondering if Kara's parents are also Kryptonian supremacists bent on conquering the earth. 🤔
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/3/2025, 7:59 PM
@Feralwookiee - that didn't matter at all. This doesn't change who Clark is. Cry about it
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/3/2025, 7:58 PM
Now tomorrow there will be a bunch of made up rumors and Rocha will have insider knowledge of how it's to bad it causes cancer. Give it a day, the baseless made up bullshit will coming flowing out of nowhere once again.
Rumor: it sucks!
Rumor: it's actually great!

Given the material they have to work with, and the fact that they'll properly adapt the series instead of just slapping the name on it (everything Marvel) this will surprise. Mamoa was in the highest grossing WB/DC movie of all time. Middle aged moms will show up. But I'm sure it needs 6 billion to break even right shills? Tell me more about inflation and how the sky is green

