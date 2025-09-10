SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Which DCU Role Is The "Best Bit Of Casting" He's Done In His Career

It's fair to say that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has an eye for casting. After all, who'd have believed that Parks and Recreation star Chris Pratt would make such a perfect Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Superman lead David Corenswet was another phenomenal find by the filmmaker, but neither of those leading men is the casting that Gunn is proudest of. He confirmed that during a recent interview with Howard Stern, which saw him single out Supergirl star Milly Alcock.

Gunn, who cast the House of the Dragon star in Superman before Craig Gillespie was hired to helm Supergirl, told the host that she "might be the best bit of casting I’ve ever done in my entire life. She is absolutely stunning in the movie."

That's high praise, and suggests we're in for something special next summer. Superman didn't give us much to go on, as Alcock only showed up for a drunken cameo as the Woman of Tomorrow, but she certainly looks the part.

Supergirl is the next chapter in the "Superman Saga," and will see the hero head into the cosmos to battle Krem of the Yellow Hills and Jason Momoa's Lobo. The Maiden of Might is also expected to factor into Man of Tomorrow.

Alcock impressed in House of the Dragon and has since delivered a well-received turn in Sirens. With Gunn clearly high on what the actor has done as Supergirl thus far, we'd expect to see plenty more of her in the DCU moving forward.

When Supergirl was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.