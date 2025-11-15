“Basic Science”: James Gunn Answers SUPERMAN’s Biggest Unanswered Question About Clark Kent

Superman is not often thought of as "funny," but he does have a particularly quirky trait: The means to conceal his identity. Most superheroes in the DC Universe have a straightforward way of keeping their identity hidden: A mask. It's an accessory we've seen on Batman, Green Lantern, Flash, Mr. Terrific, Robin, Nightwing, Batwoman... the list goes on. It's reliably allowed our favorite heroes (and villains) to live their civilians lives without the risk of anyone recognizing them while walking down the street.

Superman does not enjoy such a luxury. Yet, despite his exposed-faced superhero getup forcing him to disguise himself while in his civvies, his disguise is a simple pair of glasses. The concept has been talked about, debated and mocked among comic book fans for decades. 2025's Superman addressed the controversy by pulling an old piece of lore from the comics, which explained that nobody was able to recognize Clark Kent as Superman, because he sported hypno-glasses.

Much like its source material, the film explained Clark's glasses altered his face to people who looked at him, making it impossible to make the connection between him and Superman. This, naturally, raised questions—the biggest one being: What happens if someone takes a picture of Clark with the glasses on? Is the disguise blown, or is it maintained just as welll in photographic evidence? Well, Superman director James Gunn has just answered that question for all of us hardcore geeks to stop mulling over the topic.

A fan on Threads asked Gunn whether Clark's hypno-glasses worked on pictures and videos, or if the Man of Steel had to make sure not to be photographed while in his civilian identity. Gunn revealed the glasses also work on cameras. He further stated that in the DCU, the glasses are a fairly basic form of technology, as long as the person designing them has the Kryptonian specs at hand:

"Guess what? They also work in photos. Basic science. Anyone could make a pair if you had the Kryptonian designs."

So, now we know: Clark's glasses also fool cameras.

Gunn previously revealed the origins of the hypno-glasses during an interview with Comicbook.com. The DC Studios co-CEO explained that, while talking to comic book writer Tom king, he expressed his dissatisfacton with the idea that Superman became unrecognizable upon putting on his signature glasses. King then informed him that older comics had explained that away by establishing that Clark wore hypnotic glasses (in 1978's Superman #330!):

"You know, that's canon in the comics. [...] Well, it's kind of been forgotten, but that's from the comics. And I was sitting with Tom King, the comic book writer [...] and I was like, 'You know, the thing that I just don't really know how to reconcile in myself is the glasses.' Because the glasses have always bothered me. As a kid they bothered me, because I just... I don’t have that much suspension of disbelief to believe that they're two different people."

Gunn said that, out of all the live-action Supermen, David Corenswet's Superman looks the most different to his Superman persona. However, he ultimately decided to stick with the classic bit of comic book lore: "[I] think, out of all the actors that have played Superman, Corenswet looks the most different as Clark Kent to Superman, even more so than Chris Reeve. But he said, 'You know, there's an answer for that in the comics. It's canon that they're hypno-glasses, that they hypnotize people.'"

But what does Clark look like for people when he's wearing the glasses? When asked the question, James Gunn admitted that, though he's not entirely sure what the Man of Steel looks like to those around him in his day-to-day life, he does have a rough idea:

"I never did think about that, 'cause I wanted to be with Clark as Clark. I have something in my head of what he looks like, and I don't think it's that different. It's just a little different. [...] What I imagine, it's just a little bit more of a fuller face. Probably a little bit more of a bulbous nose, fuller face. He looks a little bit blockier in my mind, when he's got the hypno-glasses on."

Clark Kent and his hypno-glasses will return in Man of Tomorrow, hitting theaters on July 9, 2027.

What do you think about James Gunn's hypno-glasses explanation? Are you a fan of the concept? Drop your thoughts in the comments!