“Basic Science”: James Gunn Answers SUPERMAN’s Biggest Unanswered Question About Clark Kent

Superman left one big lingering question about the Man of Steel’s civilian identity. Now, director James Gunn has provided an answer for it.

Nov 15, 2025
Superman is not often thought of as "funny," but he does have a particularly quirky trait: The means to conceal his identity. Most superheroes in the DC Universe have a straightforward way of keeping their identity hidden: A mask. It's an accessory we've seen on Batman, Green Lantern, Flash, Mr. Terrific, Robin, Nightwing, Batwoman... the list goes on. It's reliably allowed our favorite heroes (and villains) to live their civilians lives without the risk of anyone recognizing them while walking down the street.

Superman does not enjoy such a luxury. Yet, despite his exposed-faced superhero getup forcing him to disguise himself while in his civvies, his disguise is a simple pair of glasses. The concept has been talked about, debated and mocked among comic book fans for decades. 2025's Superman addressed the controversy by pulling an old piece of lore from the comics, which explained that nobody was able to recognize Clark Kent as Superman, because he sported hypno-glasses. 

Much like its source material, the film explained Clark's glasses altered his face to people who looked at him, making it impossible to make the connection between him and Superman. This, naturally, raised questions—the biggest one being: What happens if someone takes a picture of Clark with the glasses on? Is the disguise blown, or is it maintained just as welll in photographic evidence? Well, Superman director James Gunn has just answered that question for all of us hardcore geeks to stop mulling over the topic.  

A fan on Threads asked Gunn whether Clark's hypno-glasses worked on pictures and videos, or if the Man of Steel had to make sure not to be photographed while in his civilian identity. Gunn revealed the glasses also work on cameras. He further stated that in the DCU, the glasses are a fairly basic form of technology, as long as the person designing them has the Kryptonian specs at hand: 

"Guess what? They also work in photos. Basic science. Anyone could make a pair if you had the Kryptonian designs."

So, now we know: Clark's glasses also fool cameras. 

Gunn previously revealed the origins of the hypno-glasses during an interview with Comicbook.com. The DC Studios co-CEO explained that, while talking to comic book writer Tom king, he expressed his dissatisfacton with the idea that Superman became unrecognizable upon putting on his signature glasses. King then informed him that older comics had explained that away by establishing that Clark wore hypnotic glasses (in 1978's Superman #330!): 

"You know, that's canon in the comics. [...] Well, it's kind of been forgotten, but that's from the comics. And I was sitting with Tom King, the comic book writer [...] and I was like, 'You know, the thing that I just don't really know how to reconcile in myself is the glasses.' Because the glasses have always bothered me. As a kid they bothered me, because I just... I don’t have that much suspension of disbelief to believe that they're two different people."

Gunn said that, out of all the live-action Supermen, David Corenswet's Superman looks the most different to his Superman persona. However, he ultimately decided to stick with the classic bit of comic book lore: "[I] think, out of all the actors that have played Superman, Corenswet looks the most different as Clark Kent to Superman, even more so than Chris Reeve. But he said, 'You know, there's an answer for that in the comics. It's canon that they're hypno-glasses, that they hypnotize people.'"

But what does Clark look like for people when he's wearing the glasses? When asked the question, James Gunn admitted that, though he's not entirely sure what the Man of Steel looks like to those around him in his day-to-day life, he does have a rough idea: 

"I never did think about that, 'cause I wanted to be with Clark as Clark. I have something in my head of what he looks like, and I don't think it's that different. It's just a little different. [...] What I imagine, it's just a little bit more of a fuller face. Probably a little bit more of a bulbous nose, fuller face. He looks a little bit blockier in my mind, when he's got the hypno-glasses on."

Clark Kent and his hypno-glasses will return in Man of Tomorrow, hitting theaters on July 9, 2027. 

What do you think about James Gunn's hypno-glasses explanation? Are you a fan of the concept? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/15/2025, 10:10 AM
There's only one question I would ask Gunn's Superman.

defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 11/15/2025, 10:17 AM
I finally saw Superman on a flight to Norway. I didn't like it.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/15/2025, 10:27 AM
@defenderofthefaith - welcome
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/15/2025, 10:35 AM
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/15/2025, 10:36 AM
@harryba11zack -

Snyder fans = Slytherin House
Zack Snyder = He Who Shall Not Be Named

Gif checks out 👍
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 11/15/2025, 10:51 AM
@defenderofthefaith - Perhaps travel First class next time. Unless you meant Norway, then you are beyond help.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 11/15/2025, 11:17 AM
@SpiderParker - loved Norway. Orcas and Northern lights up in Tromso.
Matador
Matador - 11/15/2025, 11:25 AM
@defenderofthefaith - Fat chicks need love too.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/15/2025, 10:29 AM
It’s basically a filter for everyone else’s eyeballs.

I hope in Man of Tomorrow Gunn slows his roll a little and spends some time on things like this … I loved the movie but the plot was zooming and things got missed that could’ve been cool little moments.

Like, show us the Superman Robots repairing the glasses and commenting on the tech. Explain the humanoid that Lex created that now works in his pocket universe. What’s the new/updated way he changes from Clark to Supes? Since we didn’t get a shirt pull I’m guessing Gunn has a different idea, and I’d love to see it.
kseven
kseven - 11/15/2025, 10:49 AM
In the comics, Clark created them. They didn't come from Krypton, and neither did the Fortress Of Solitude. Superman's powers also allow him to see things we can't see that allow him to be able to create things we can't since we don't have his sensory powers.

I'm tired of them making anything that's fantastic about Superman just be something that happened to come from Krypton rather than be something he creates.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/15/2025, 10:49 AM
Bad movie, it's basic science
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/15/2025, 10:54 AM
I hope MOT isn’t another divisive Superman film where Gunn inserts his political opinions and whiney man-child need to be comforted as an adult man by his parents. It is is, it will do much worse than the first. If Gunn can temper those impulses (change the crappy super suit), and go back to making an entertaining film like the Guardians films, then this has a shot.

But with no one to keep him in line (Cornsweat seemed to try, and failed) and a bunch of “Yes men” telling him how great his ideas are, I do t have high hopes.
EarlChai
EarlChai - 11/15/2025, 10:57 AM
Honestly, after COVID I don’t see the point in arguing about unrealistic masks. That proved beyond a double that anything short of a full helmet won’t hide your identity—and if it’s someone who knows you, not even that is enough. But masks and secret identities are a trope of the genre, so why argue the point? You may as well ask “how do completely strangers break out into a choreographed song and dance number in musicals?”

