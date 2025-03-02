GEN V And THE WHITE LOTUS Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Auditioned To Play SUPERMAN In James Gunn's Reboot

GEN V And THE WHITE LOTUS Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Auditioned To Play SUPERMAN In James Gunn's Reboot

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V, The White Lotus) has revealed that he auditioned to play the Man of Steel in James Gunn's Superman prior to David Corenswet landing the role...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 02, 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger had a (very) brief stint as the powerful Supe known as Golden Boy in the series premiere of The Boys spin-off, Gen V, but the actor has now revealed that he had his sights set on a much bigger - arguably the biggest - superhero prior to landing his current role in season 3 of The White Lotus.

While chatting to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Schwarzenegger was asked if he's been in the running for many superhero roles, and responded that it's only been three so far: He actually tried out for Homelander in The Boys before being cast as Golden Boy in the spin-off show, and he sent in an audition video for James Gunn's Superman... but didn't exactly get very far!

“No, I don’t think I got any feedback," said the actor when asked if he got to try on the iconic costume. "I think it was like, ‘No, not for you'”

We know that Gunn and DC Studios cast a wide net to find our next Man of Steel before David Corenswet ultimately landed the part, so we're sure a lot of actors of similar size and build tried their luck.

Do you think Schwarzenegger would have been a good choice to play Superman? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/2/2025, 12:07 PM
No offense but he hasn't been in anything big pop culture speaking yp to this point. After White Lotus he does
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/2/2025, 12:09 PM
I liked him in Gen V, haven't seen him in other things to really know if this would have been solid or not.

Hopefully Corenswet does well!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/2/2025, 12:14 PM
I thought he was solid in Gen V, he still has a long way to go to establish himself as an actor, but so far on White Lotus he's doing a good job IMO.
defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 3/2/2025, 12:16 PM
I am so curious on how this Superman movie will perform. Either the new DC is dead on arrival or off to a good start. I can’t see it being anything in between that.
Forthas
Forthas - 3/2/2025, 12:36 PM
I am not sure he would have been any better a choice (maybe his eyes are more straight). For some reason I see him as Orion of the New Gods.

ORION
User Comment Image

PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER
User Comment Image

Say YES to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ... say NO to Stupidity, Extremism, and Ignorance (SEI) and Childish Reactionary Tantrums (CRT).

