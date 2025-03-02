GEN V And THE WHITE LOTUS Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Auditioned To Play SUPERMAN In James Gunn's Reboot

Patrick Schwarzenegger had a (very) brief stint as the powerful Supe known as Golden Boy in the series premiere of The Boys spin-off, Gen V, but the actor has now revealed that he had his sights set on a much bigger - arguably the biggest - superhero prior to landing his current role in season 3 of The White Lotus.

While chatting to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Schwarzenegger was asked if he's been in the running for many superhero roles, and responded that it's only been three so far: He actually tried out for Homelander in The Boys before being cast as Golden Boy in the spin-off show, and he sent in an audition video for James Gunn's Superman... but didn't exactly get very far!

“No, I don’t think I got any feedback," said the actor when asked if he got to try on the iconic costume. "I think it was like, ‘No, not for you'”

We know that Gunn and DC Studios cast a wide net to find our next Man of Steel before David Corenswet ultimately landed the part, so we're sure a lot of actors of similar size and build tried their luck.

