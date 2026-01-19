James Gunn Shares New SUPERMAN Fortress Of Solitude Photo As Work On MAN OF TOMORROW Ramps Up

Superman opened to positive reviews last summer—it has 83% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 93% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter—and ended up becoming 2025's highest-grossing superhero movie.

A $616.8 million global haul might not have broken any records, but it was a huge step in the right direction for DC after a series of pre-DC Studios flops. Now, work is already underway on a sequel, Man of Tomorrow. The difference is that it will revolve around both Superman and Lex Luthor as they clash with Brainiac.

As excitement for Man of Tomorrow continues to build, filmmaker James Gunn has today shared a new look at David Corenswet's Kryptonian superhero entering the Fortress of Solitude.

That's a massive, undeniably impressive, practical set. We'd bet on it being one being used again in Man of Tomorrow and beyond, and Gunn recently confirmed that he's still working on storyboards for the upcoming movie.

Teaser art has confirmed that Lex will don his classic Warsuit from the comics. That's definitely exciting, though recent comments from Gunn indicated that we should lower expectations when it comes to the odds of Batman and Wonder Woman appearing in his Superman follow-up.

"I don’t think it’s ever really been done," the DC Studios co-CEO recently said of his position within the company. "Even Walt Disney was more of a producer than a director. It’s an experiment. And yes, sometimes it probably sounds like madness — especially since I don’t make the most conventional films. But I love big spectacle. That’s my jam. I originally said no to the job."

"I didn’t want to do what Kevin Feige does. But once Peter and I realized we’d be doing it together, it became exciting," Gunn noted. "I still don’t know if it’s sustainable long-term. It’s a lot. There just aren’t enough hours in the day."

Pushed on what he could reveal about next year's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow. "At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex. I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me," he said, emphasising his personal connection to the movie's leads.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. We recently learned that Lars Eidinger will play the movie's big bad, Brainiac.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027. Check out this new BTS photo from Superman in the social posts below.