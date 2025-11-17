MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Shares Wonder Twins Art; Responds To Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate Comments

Earlier today, Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan raised a few eyebrows when he seemed to suggest that plans were in place for Doctor Fate to appear in "the next Superman."

Though the former James Bond didn't say anything about reprising the role, there was speculation that he may have mistakenly let slip that the powerful DC Comics hero was going to make his DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow.

James Gunn introduced quite a few characters in Superman, so it wouldn't have been outside the realm of possibility for a new take on Doctor Fate to show up in MOT. Unfortunately, it now seems more likely that Brosnan simply misspoke, or was referring to the Superman movie that was reportedly in the early planning stages before the DCEU was rebooted as the DCU.

Gunn was asked about Brosnan's comments on Threads, and responded with the following.

James Gunn responds to the Dr. Fate rumours:



"I've never heard a Dr Fate rumor" https://t.co/VRQGS8bHyO pic.twitter.com/m3oagAypNJ — Superhero Base (@superherobase) November 17, 2025

While seemingly putting an end to the Dr Fate rumors, Gunn has also ignited Wonder Twins speculation by sharing Alex Ross artwork featuring Jayna and Zan along with their pet alien monkey Gleek to Instagram.

There may be very little to this since Gunn does tend to share random images of DC heroes and villains from time to time, but it is worth noting that a new Wonder Twins project was rumored to be in development back in 2023 after the movie, which was set to star KJ Apa and Isabel May as the shape-shifting siblings, was scrapped prior to the creation of DC Studios.

For now, all we know for sure about Man of Tomorrow is that the movie will focus on Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) joining forces to combat the threat of Brainiac. There are plenty of rumors doing the rounds, however, and we have heard that the likes of Supergirl, Lobo and several characters from Peacemaker will appear.

There is also speculation that a new take on Wonder Woman could make her DCU debut in the movie thanks to a casting breakdown that does sound a lot like Diana.

As for Brainiac, Gunn is believed to be casting at the moment, and Dracula and Bad Sisters actor Claes Bang is rumored to have tested for the role. We have heard that other actors are in the mix, but no names just yet.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.