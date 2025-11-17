MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Shares Wonder Twins Art; Responds To Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate Comments

James Gunn has responded to Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan's recent comments about Dr. Fate appearing in the next Superman movie, while also prompting speculation with a Wonder Twins image...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 17, 2025 07:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Earlier today, Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan raised a few eyebrows when he seemed to suggest that plans were in place for Doctor Fate to appear in "the next Superman."

Though the former James Bond didn't say anything about reprising the role, there was speculation that he may have mistakenly let slip that the powerful DC Comics hero was going to make his DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow.

James Gunn introduced quite a few characters in Superman, so it wouldn't have been outside the realm of possibility for a new take on Doctor Fate to show up in MOT. Unfortunately, it now seems more likely that Brosnan simply misspoke, or was referring to the Superman movie that was reportedly in the early planning stages before the DCEU was rebooted as the DCU.

Gunn was asked about Brosnan's comments on Threads, and responded with the following.

While seemingly putting an end to the Dr Fate rumors, Gunn has also ignited Wonder Twins speculation by sharing Alex Ross artwork featuring Jayna and Zan along with their pet alien monkey Gleek to Instagram.

There may be very little to this since Gunn does tend to share random images of DC heroes and villains from time to time, but it is worth noting that a new Wonder Twins project was rumored to be in development back in 2023 after the movie, which was set to star KJ Apa and Isabel May as the shape-shifting siblings, was scrapped prior to the creation of DC Studios.

For now, all we know for sure about Man of Tomorrow is that the movie will focus on Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) joining forces to combat the threat of Brainiac. There are plenty of rumors doing the rounds, however, and we have heard that the likes of Supergirl, Lobo and several characters from Peacemaker will appear.

There is also speculation that a new take on Wonder Woman could make her DCU debut in the movie thanks to a casting breakdown that does sound a lot like Diana.

As for Brainiac, Gunn is believed to be casting at the moment, and Dracula and Bad Sisters actor Claes Bang is rumored to have tested for the role. We have heard that other actors are in the mix, but no names just yet.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer. 

New MAN OF TOMORROW Rumor Points To Potential WONDER WOMAN Debut
New MAN OF TOMORROW Rumor Points To Potential WONDER WOMAN Debut
BLACK ADAM Star Pierce Brosnan Says Doctor Fate Will Appear In MAN OF TOMORROW
BLACK ADAM Star Pierce Brosnan Says Doctor Fate Will Appear In MAN OF TOMORROW

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/17/2025, 7:08 PM
"I've never heard a Dr Fate rumor"

Well that's one way of not denying it. But I'm not believing it until we get confirmation directly from Zack Snyder.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/17/2025, 7:09 PM
User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/17/2025, 7:11 PM
Would be cool to see him come back in a Dr. Fate film or tv show NOT written by Gunn. Maybe bring in Scott Derrickson to piss off Marvel and do right by Mads Mikkelsen and cast him as Wotan.
User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/17/2025, 7:12 PM

PLEASE no Wonder Twins nonsense.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/17/2025, 7:13 PM
The Flash? [frick] YOU

Aquaman? [frick] YOU

Wonder Woman? [frick] YOU

Martian Manhunter? [frick] YOU

YOU'RE GETTING THE WONDER TWINS AND THEY'RE GONNA WORK FOR RICK FLAGG SR. AND ONE WILL BE PLAYED BY SEAN GUNN AND YOU'RE GONNA [frick]ING LIKE IT!

User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 11/17/2025, 7:24 PM
If he wants to do a Wonder Twins movie, or whatever, he should get a couple K-Pop idols to star in it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/17/2025, 7:30 PM
Riveting stuff lol.

Anyway while I wouldn’t mind getting Pierce Brosnan back as Dr Fate in the present day DCU since he was a highlight of the mildly enjoyable at best film that was Black Adam imo…

However , I hope we get a younger Dr Fate too along with the Justice Society in a period super hero film set in the 40’s or 60’s!!.
Repian
Repian - 11/17/2025, 7:38 PM
The Wonder Twins could be two annoying geeks, founders of the Superman fan club, and they aspire to be the Kryptonian's "Super Friends." In fact, the symbol on their chests is a tribute to Superman.
User Comment Image
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/17/2025, 7:42 PM
We’ve come full circle, people.

User Comment Image

View Recorder