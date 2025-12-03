MAN OF TOMORROW’s Rachel Brosnahan Reveals How Much SUPERMAN-SESAME STREET Collab Meant To Her In Sweet Post

Entertainment is a powerful thing. One show or movie has the ability to influence the course of a person's life. Many of Hollywood's most talented actors, for example, were drawn to perform arts by media that had an impact on them. A great new example of this has come our way, courtesy of Lois Lane herself, Rachel Brosnahan. The actress debuted as everyone's favorite Daily Planet reporter (sorry, Clark) in James Gunn's Superman, released in July.

As part of the press tour, David Corenswet and Brosnahan collaborated with Sesame Street. The actors discussed with Elmo how someone can be a superhero even if they don't have the Man of Steel's incredible abilities, tried out Clark Kent's glasses, and even encountered a kryptonite cookie alongside the Cookie Monster.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star recently took to social media to share BTS images from her time on Sesame Street, revealing how much getting to interact with Elmo meant to her:

In the caption, the actress revealed a beautiful moment between her and the beloved character, in which he let her know he had loved watching her grow up: "This summer I met my hero (and a bunch of his friends) and he told me he loved watching me grow up. I'm grateful someone thought to snap these truly insane pictures of the waterworks that ensued and am especially grateful to [Sesame Street] for making a childhood dream come true."

The actress also promoted the nonprofit Sesame Workshop, an organization focused on keeping Sesame Street alive: "[Sesame Workshop] is the nonprofit doing heroic work to keep Sesame Street going, and they rely on donations. Consider joining me in supporting them so they can help the next generation grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Link in my stories."

There's something quite exciting about seeing an actor as renowned as Brosnahan sharing her childhood inspirations. Sesame Street has been a source of joy for many young viewers over the years, and it's quite touching to realize it also played an important role in one of Hollywood's most talented actors working today.

The Sesame Street Instagram account shared various videos from its collaboration with the Superman cast. One of the videos, as mentioned above, has David Corenswet watching Elmo and the Cookie Monster get a taste of the anonimity provided by Clark Kent's trusted glasses. It involves a lot of confusion from both characters, and it's as sweet and funny as you can imagine. But perhaps the most touching snippet was the one where Brosnahan and Corenswet teach Elmo what makes a true hero:

The next chapter in DC Studios' Superman saga after Supergirl (releasing on June 26, 2026) is Man of Tomorrow. The film will see the return of David Corenswet as the Big Blue Boy Scout, who will now have to team up with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor against the dreaded Brainiac.

Brosnahan is expected to feature prominently in the film. Responding to a fan on Threads who asked him how big of a role Lois would have in the upcoming sequel, director James Gunn stated: "She's important."

Man of Tomorrow lands in theaters on July 9, 2027.

What di you think about Rachel Brosnahan's Sesame Street post? Do you have a fond Sesame Street memory? Let me know in the comments!