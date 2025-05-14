New SUPERMAN Trailer Makes An Interesting Change To A "Controversial" Shot From First Teaser

New SUPERMAN Trailer Makes An Interesting Change To A &quot;Controversial&quot; Shot From First Teaser

Fans have noticed that today's new Superman trailer made a change to one particular shot from the first teaser that sparked quite a bit of debate online...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 14, 2025 09:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Warner Bros. debuted a brand-new trailer for James Gunn's Superman earlier today. The latest preview for the first ever DCU movie featured a lot of new footage, but also included a few shots from the initial teaser, and fans have noticed a change to one particular moment that sparked some debate online.

Though most of you will probably find this somewhat innocuous, some fans took issue with the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) blinking when one of the protestors throws a tin can at the back of his head.

The backlash seemed to stem from the notion that Superman wouldn't flinch in this situation, since he's pretty much invulnerable and constantly dealing with criminals shooting at him and all manner of other threats.

It's actually a fair point, but hardly something to get worked up over. Even so, Superman does not react in the new trailer, which suggests that Gunn or someone else involved in the production agreed that the Man of Tomorrow should not blink here.

You can check out the comparison shots along with the new trailer below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

New SUPERMAN Poster Released; James Gunn Clarifies Rick Flag Sr.'s Role After Confusing Trailer Mention
Related:

New SUPERMAN Poster Released; James Gunn Clarifies Rick Flag Sr.'s Role After Confusing Trailer Mention
SUPERMAN Toy Set Reveals Lex Luthor's Warsuit And The Mysterious Baby Joey - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Toy Set Reveals Lex Luthor's Warsuit And The Mysterious "Baby Joey" - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/14/2025, 9:42 PM
the power of corn
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/14/2025, 11:19 PM
@harryba11zack - I respect how desperately you're hoping this one takes off my friend. We wish you well!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/14/2025, 11:21 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/14/2025, 11:30 PM
@harryba11zack - I may not agree with your Supes takes but we certainly aren't enemies, old chap.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/14/2025, 11:34 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/14/2025, 9:52 PM
Looks like Supes spends much of the movie downtrodden, beaten, captured and losing from what we've seen so far.
Just what you wanna see in a Superman film! 🤪😐
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/14/2025, 9:55 PM
I show him my ishowspeed AND he flinched
Knightrider
Knightrider - 5/14/2025, 9:55 PM
Oh FFS, he wouldn’t be blinking in pain or anything. He is showing sadness, disappointment that someone did what they did.

If we are going to nitpick like this why doesn’t Superman turn and catch it? Or blast the can with heat vision? Cause he is taking the abuse, he’s feeling shame that it came to this.
BruceBanner100
BruceBanner100 - 5/15/2025, 12:18 AM
@Knightrider - You said that perfect 👏🏽 EXACTLY.. this was not a Sonic moment
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 9:57 PM
OFF TOPIC!

Marvel Studios Thunderbolts Rotten Tomatoes Score 88%

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is dropping fast now at Rotten Tomatoes 86%

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 10:00 PM
@AllsGood - Latest Review

There are a bunch of problems with Final Reckoning. First of all, the first hour is an unending stretch of exposition dumps and nostalgia nods
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/14/2025, 10:02 PM
@AllsGood - I'm sure you got this "review" from a dweeb
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 10:04 PM
@bobevanz - Go read the Fesh Reviews not good. Here is a Fresh Tomatoes

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is overstuffed, goes on for too long, and comes dangerously close to the ridiculousness of the Fast & Furious franchise. However, the engaging characters and superior stunts outweigh the movie's flaws.

A solid, yet Extremely Flawed, addition to the franchise. Despite struggling with some convoluted plot points and callbacks, the film builds to a truly tense and edge of your seat satisfying climax.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/14/2025, 10:24 PM
@bobevanz - The Hollywood Reporter calls the movie "Dull" and adds, "If it’s going to be the last, we see of one of the most consistently entertaining franchises to come out of Hollywood in the past few decades...it’s a disappointing farewell with a handful of high points courtesy of the indefatigable lead actor."
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/14/2025, 9:59 PM
User Comment Image
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/15/2025, 8:59 AM
@SuperCat - LMAO! this one is top notch. great work sir
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/15/2025, 9:08 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Thanks :D
Skestra
Skestra - 5/15/2025, 4:50 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - It bears repeating: @SuperCat always brings the best!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/15/2025, 8:48 PM
@Skestra - dude I'm well aware.. been watching him make the best gifs s I need 2012
stephhurry
stephhurry - 5/14/2025, 10:00 PM
I’m going to need some of these nerds to talk to a girl or make some friends because why is this even an issue
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/14/2025, 11:16 PM
@stephhurry -

Same for so many lefties who make an issue out of good deeds done by President Trump.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder