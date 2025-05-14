New SUPERMAN Trailer Makes An Interesting Change To A "Controversial" Shot From First Teaser

Warner Bros. debuted a brand-new trailer for James Gunn's Superman earlier today. The latest preview for the first ever DCU movie featured a lot of new footage, but also included a few shots from the initial teaser, and fans have noticed a change to one particular moment that sparked some debate online.

Though most of you will probably find this somewhat innocuous, some fans took issue with the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) blinking when one of the protestors throws a tin can at the back of his head.

The backlash seemed to stem from the notion that Superman wouldn't flinch in this situation, since he's pretty much invulnerable and constantly dealing with criminals shooting at him and all manner of other threats.

It's actually a fair point, but hardly something to get worked up over. Even so, Superman does not react in the new trailer, which suggests that Gunn or someone else involved in the production agreed that the Man of Tomorrow should not blink here.

You can check out the comparison shots along with the new trailer below.

#Superman blinking when he gets hit with the can has been removed in the new trailer



(via @comicbook) pic.twitter.com/OEgc1uGULW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 14, 2025

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."