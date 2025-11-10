"I Was Excited By The Power": SMALLVILLE Star Allison Mack Details Her Role In NXIVM Sex Cult

&quot;I Was Excited By The Power&quot;: SMALLVILLE Star Allison Mack Details Her Role In NXIVM Sex Cult

Smallville star Allison Mack is telling her side of the story after spending time behind bars for her role in the NXIVM sex cult, and admits she was "excited by the power" and "emotionally aggressive."

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 10, 2025 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Smallville
Source: Vanity Fair

As Chloe Sullivan, Allison Mack was a huge part of Smallville. While it's unlikely that she'd have gone on to do much more than the odd TV role, the actress would have surely been popular on the convention scene among fans of the long-running Superman series. 

Ultimately, Mack ended up spending nearly two years in federal prison for her role in the sex cult, NXIVM. Now, she's telling her story in a seven-episode podcast, CBC's Uncover, "Allison After NXIVM," which premieres today. 

The leader of the cult, Keith Raniere, is serving a 120-year sentence for sex trafficking, racketeering, fraud, and other crimes. Billed as a self-improvement group, the reality was far more sinister. Mack was one of his masters tasked with recruiting sexual slaves, delivering them to Raniere (who often branded and sexually abused them).

In the first episode of the podcast, Mack admits to being willfully ignorant of much of what was happening in NXIVM, saying, "I purposely kept myself from hearing things that would’ve been uncomfortable for me." 

Believing Raniere was manipulating and grooming her, as he was the other women in the cult, she explains, "If I recognised that Keith was manipulating all of us, and that this was a strategy for his own perversion, I had to acknowledge what I had chosen and that I had hurt people."

When it was revealed that Raniere had been exploiting underage girls—a year after Mack was first charged—the actress pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and turned on her former leader. She remembers thinking, "I don’t know how this is true, but I’m going to plead guilty, because I am guilty. And I do believe that’s true. And I’m going to trust that I’ll be in therapy for years after this, and figure out how this happened."

Mack goes into the ways Raniere entrapped, gaslit, and manipulated her, and reveals that she experienced sexual exploitation as a child both on and off set. When she told NXIVM's leader, he allegedly said he could help her with that by being "physically intimate" with the Smallville star.

Despite offering plenty of insights (or excuses) for her actions, Mack admits to victimising other women, and freely describes herself as "emotionally aggressive" and "callous."

"I was the go-between between him and this person," she says of one of Raniere's victims. "It was my job to relay what to do with him for her growth. The more she said, 'I’m scared, I don’t want to do it,' the more I would say, 'You need to do it, and the longer you wait, the more consequences there will be.' The coercion started, and the pressure and the pressure and the pressure. And then it was like rape."

"Yes, I was excited by the power that I felt having these young, beautiful women look to me and listen to me," Mack continues. "And yes, the sexuality of it was exciting."

"People assume I’m this pervert," the actress adds. "But that’s not what happened, what it was for me. People can believe me, or people can think I’m full of shit and not listen. But I feel like I at least have to say it out loud for myself, once."

While Mack's acting career is over, she's been pursuing a master's in social work since being released from prison. She's also married Frank Meeink, a former neo-Nazi who now lectures against radicalisation. 

Allison Mack Is Launching A Podcast About How She Went From SMALLVILLE Star To Cult Member And Convicted Felon
Related:

Allison Mack Is Launching A Podcast About How She Went From SMALLVILLE Star To Cult Member And Convicted Felon
SMALLVILLE Star Aaron Ashmore Admits He Was Shocked To Learn Of Co-Star Allison Mack's Sex Cult Scandal
Recommended For You:

SMALLVILLE Star Aaron Ashmore Admits He Was "Shocked" To Learn Of Co-Star Allison Mack's Sex Cult Scandal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/10/2025, 7:04 AM
Hmm, Interesting.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 11/10/2025, 7:05 AM
Who is this girl, she’s kinda cute.

Oh. Nah.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 11/10/2025, 7:12 AM
Yeah that's what sociopaths, in her case, flick their bean too. They get off on having power over others.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/10/2025, 7:31 AM
Stop giving the girl free publicity. "Her side" of the story doesn't matter.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/10/2025, 7:39 AM
Even though it's interesting to hear about what would drive a person to that kind of insane behavior, I wouldn't want to read or listen to her memoirs.

Especially if it means giving her money or click revenue.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder