SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That Tomorrow's Trailer Will Feature (Mostly) New Footage

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That Tomorrow's Trailer Will Feature (Mostly) New Footage

Director James Gunn has now confirmed that tomorrow's Superman trailer will be made up almost entirely of footage that didn't feature in today's teaser...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 18, 2024 10:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We got our first look at some footage from James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot earlier today via a 30-second teaser, and while it didn't reveal very much (a glimpse of David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight and a first official look at Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane), there were still the usual online complaints about teasers for trailers being completely pointless and unnecessary.

That's certainly debatable (marketing departments clearly believe they succeed in building hype), but however you may happen to feel about a few snippets of footage being released in anticipation of a full trailer, it's probably not something that's going to change anytime soon - at least when it comes to major studio tentpoles.

Well, in a break from the norm, tomorrow's Superman trailer will contain all-new footage that didn't feature in the teaser below... one shot aside!

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Gunn discussed some of the previous Superman media that influences this latest big-screen take on the iconic hero.

“I think that all previous DC media influenced me. I think that obviously, the original Donner movie influenced me, but there’s also a lot of things that — this isn’t like I’m just making a Donner-type movie. It’s very different from that.”

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Stars Pose For New Trailer Event Photos; Widescreen Version Of Teaser Released
Related:

SUPERMAN Stars Pose For New Trailer Event Photos; Widescreen Version Of Teaser Released
SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Screenshots Offer Closer Look Inside The Daily Planet, Luthor Corp Tease, And More
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Trailer Teaser Screenshots Offer Closer Look Inside The Daily Planet, Luthor Corp Tease, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/18/2024, 10:40 PM
Oh, so he was just teasing with the teaser of the teaser trailer. Got it.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 12/18/2024, 10:46 PM
Oh my god, a superhero film not filmed on a damn volume or sound stage.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder