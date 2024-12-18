SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms That Tomorrow's Trailer Will Feature (Mostly) New Footage

We got our first look at some footage from James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot earlier today via a 30-second teaser, and while it didn't reveal very much (a glimpse of David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight and a first official look at Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane), there were still the usual online complaints about teasers for trailers being completely pointless and unnecessary.

That's certainly debatable (marketing departments clearly believe they succeed in building hype), but however you may happen to feel about a few snippets of footage being released in anticipation of a full trailer, it's probably not something that's going to change anytime soon - at least when it comes to major studio tentpoles.

Well, in a break from the norm, tomorrow's Superman trailer will contain all-new footage that didn't feature in the teaser below... one shot aside!

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Gunn discussed some of the previous Superman media that influences this latest big-screen take on the iconic hero.

“I think that all previous DC media influenced me. I think that obviously, the original Donner movie influenced me, but there’s also a lot of things that — this isn’t like I’m just making a Donner-type movie. It’s very different from that.”

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a new synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."