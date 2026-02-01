DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Writers Revealed In Full Episode-By-Episode Credits From WGA Listing

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ next month for its second season. With showrunner Dario Scardapane no longer tasked with fixing a series that wasn't working in its previous form, the hope is that the show will be as good as Season 1's opening and closing episodes (which were penned by Scardapane and Heather Bellson).

Thanks to a listing on the Writers Guild of America website, we now know who wrote each instalment of the 8-episode season.

Daredevil: Born Again was originally given an 18-episode order from Disney+. The show later evolved into two 9-episode seasons, but has since expanded to three seasons, with that set to begin production in the coming months.

Episode 1: Written by Dario Scardapane

Episode 2: Written by Dario Scardapane

Episode 3: Written by Heather Bellson

Episode 4: Written by Chantelle M. Wells

Episode 5: Written by Jesse Wigutow

Episode 6: Written by Devon Kliger & Jesse Wigutow

Episode 7: Written by Heather Bellson

Episode 8: Written by Dario Scardapane & Jesse Wigutow

It's worth pointing out that, like Scardapane and Bellson, Jesse Wigutow and Devon Kliger worked on Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 following the creative overhaul that led to the dismissal of original "Head Writers," Chris Ord and Matt Corman.

The only major new addition is Chantelle M. Wells, one of the many writers who contributed to Echo (another series that underwent sweeping changes, albeit not as effectively as Daredevil: Born Again).

We also have a new hi-res image featuring the Man Without Fear in black costume with the "DD" logo:

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.