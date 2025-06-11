SUPERMAN Early Access Screenings Become Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller Of 2025

Tickets for James Gunn's Superman are now on sale, and Fandango has announced that the DCU reboot has now become the ticket site's best first-day pre-seller of the year...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 11, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Tickets for James Gunn's Superman went on sale earlier today with the release of an action-packed new (final?) trailer, and the DCU reboot has already blasted ahead of its big-screen competition in early screenings pre-sales.

Fandango has announced that the Amazon Prime Early Access Screening for the Man of Steel's next theatrical outing has become the service's best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025, outselling all other movies’ general first-day ticket sales this year.

Early screenings for Superman will take place in select theaters on July 8 at 7 pm local time — three days before the film’s nationwide release on July 11.

It remains to be seen how ticket sales for the movie's official global release do, but we'd say there's a good chance Superman will end up surpassing sales for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Fandango has also released its latest Big Ticket Interview, which features stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, along with writer/director/producer James Gunn discussing various aspects of the movie.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 12:51 PM
I'll wait for MTTSH to confirm this
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 1:39 PM
@bobevanz -

MyTimeToSh!t? I confirm.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 12:51 PM
BUT WHAT ABOUT HIS COLLAR
reeeeeeee
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 12:55 PM
@bobevanz - its still shit

🤡😘🤡
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/11/2025, 12:59 PM
@bobevanz - The collar isn't that bad. If they left the trunks off then it would work better. But if they insist on the trunks they should have gone for a crew neck for sure.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/11/2025, 1:04 PM
@bobevanz - i still hate it lol. But i already got my opening day tickets and am pumped to see it
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 12:53 PM
Sweet , that’s gotta be the fastest record broken since didn’t FF just set that a few days ago or so?.

Anyway , can’t wait to see this!!.

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 12:54 PM
What other movies have they done this for?

I've only heard of it for this one 🧐🤔
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/11/2025, 1:04 PM
@JurassicClunge - ive never seen this "amazon prime" exclusive opening ticket thing before so maybe a first?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 1:06 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - if its the first I'm guessing the record it broke is technically legit lmao 😅
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/11/2025, 1:18 PM
@JurassicClunge

I saw The Batman and Aquaman (the first one not the second) from Prime Early Access Screenings. I think Black Adam had it, too, but I could be wrong.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 1:20 PM
@regularmovieguy - is it just a DC thing then?

Black adam? You poor soul lmaoooooooo
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/11/2025, 1:32 PM
@JurassicClunge

I wanted to walk out of that movie so bad lol. Before reviews came out I was genuinely hyped for that movie and I was so bored by it.

And yeah it seems to be a DC thing.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 1:38 PM
@regularmovieguy -

I win! I waited until awful black adam was on TV.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/11/2025, 1:40 PM
@DocSpock - I watched Black Adam for free on HBO and still lost.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 1:43 PM
@mountainman -

Yeah, pretty much.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/11/2025, 1:48 PM
@regularmovieguy - I saw Shazam as an early access but I’m not sure if it was a prime exclusive
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/11/2025, 1:53 PM
@MyCoolYoung

I bet it was. I don't know which movie started it but DC movies have been doing it for a while.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 1:59 PM
@mountainman - and there i thought im the only ome watching on hbo these days of streamimg
mountainman
mountainman - 6/11/2025, 2:06 PM
@vectorsigma - Oh mine was the HBO app (which could have been called HBO Max at that stage). Haven’t had a cable package in like 10 years. Sorry to keep you lonely.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 2:10 PM
@mountainman - lolz, false alarm, i am indeed lonely in my hbo subscription

I guess i am that wasteful to have hbo on cable and Max (soon to be rebranded again to hbo max ive heard) at the same time
hue66
hue66 - 6/11/2025, 1:06 PM
I thought this was reported already
grif
grif - 6/11/2025, 1:09 PM
woah. hold up. i thought f4 was going to be the biggest movie of all time because of pre sales?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 1:57 PM
@grif - premature, like most of the guys here 🤫
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/11/2025, 2:08 PM
@grif - Marvel Studio The Fantastic Four: First Steps has only given us two Movie Trailers and No Advertising. I'm still waiting the next one. Gone in the closet for promoting I think waiting closer to July 25, 2025 date.

Superman if good will help Marvel Studios Sell Tickets.

DCU Superman 3 Trailers and 5 Minute Sneak Peek and blowing up television with commercials.

MCU Superman movie budget is 400 million and shitload in Advertising.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/11/2025, 1:10 PM
I wish Lex didn’t look, and sound, like a high schooler.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/11/2025, 2:00 PM
@TheNewYorker - well the good news is he doesnt.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 6/11/2025, 1:27 PM
Just purchased the tickets for my gf and I. Should be a great time. I'll share my thoughts! 😁
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/11/2025, 1:36 PM
@TheRationalNerd -

What?? I bought a ticket for her too!!
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 6/11/2025, 1:30 PM
Dayum @vectorsigma and @bobevanz you guys must have bought a lot of tickets. I thought this was suppose to bomb 🤔
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 1:33 PM
@DSAC294 - dont forget @mcmurdo as well.

This will make haters and nitpickers ear crow.

Snyder cultists should move on too 😭
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/11/2025, 1:40 PM
Top that marvel
RockReigns
RockReigns - 6/11/2025, 1:41 PM
Where did you get this from? Needs the source.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 6/11/2025, 1:57 PM
@RockReigns - Literally Fandango?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 1:56 PM
That screenshot is really great.

A lot of people eating crow nexg month 😭
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/11/2025, 2:02 PM
Excellent Hail James Gunn!!
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/11/2025, 2:15 PM
So much fantastic four doing well if it does well

