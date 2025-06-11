SUPERMAN Early Access Screenings Become Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller Of 2025

Tickets for James Gunn's Superman went on sale earlier today with the release of an action-packed new (final?) trailer, and the DCU reboot has already blasted ahead of its big-screen competition in early screenings pre-sales.

Fandango has announced that the Amazon Prime Early Access Screening for the Man of Steel's next theatrical outing has become the service's best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025, outselling all other movies’ general first-day ticket sales this year.

Early screenings for Superman will take place in select theaters on July 8 at 7 pm local time — three days before the film’s nationwide release on July 11.

It remains to be seen how ticket sales for the movie's official global release do, but we'd say there's a good chance Superman will end up surpassing sales for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Fandango has also released its latest Big Ticket Interview, which features stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, along with writer/director/producer James Gunn discussing various aspects of the movie.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."