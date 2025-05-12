SUPERMAN: Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific Plays With Krypto In Fun New Footage

SUPERMAN: Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific Plays With Krypto In Fun New Footage

Some new footage from James Gunn's Superman has been released as part of a Milk Bone commercial, and it sees Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) playing with Krypto the Super-Dog...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We got word earlier today that the full trailer for James Gunn's Superman will be released online this Wednesday, and we now have a look at some new footage via a Milk Bone commercial.

As you might expect, the ad is mostly Kryto-focused, as we see Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) feeding the rambunctious Super-Dog some treats as he (presumably) attempts to get the pooch to follow him. We saw this scene being filmed in set photos back when the movie was shooting, but Gathegi obviously didn't have the CGI dog to react to at the time.

The commercial ends with a new look at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) waking up to find Krypto lying on his chest (awwww).

Check out the video below, along with some clips of the billboard teasers announcing Wednesday's trailer. 

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN: The Full Trailer For James Gunn's DCU Reboot Arrives Wednesday - Check Out A New Teaser
Related:

SUPERMAN: The Full Trailer For James Gunn's DCU Reboot Arrives Wednesday - Check Out A New Teaser
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Kent Farm Will Be A Double-Wide Trailer Not A Farmhouse In DCU
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Kent Farm Will Be A "Double-Wide Trailer" Not A Farmhouse In DCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
supermanrex
supermanrex - 5/12/2025, 10:31 AM
LOL
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 5/12/2025, 10:32 AM
100% superman has to pick up dog shit in this film
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/12/2025, 10:32 AM
@AllsNotGood - 0% chance that happens...
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/12/2025, 10:34 AM
@AllsNotGood - Well, it is Superman’s job to “carry the film”. 😉
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/12/2025, 10:32 AM
Marketing has officially kicked off!
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/12/2025, 10:34 AM
You guys want more Krypto??

User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 10:34 AM
Here we go!

It's started
Pictilli
Pictilli - 5/12/2025, 10:38 AM
Outstanding!!! I can't wait to see this
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 5/12/2025, 10:38 AM
Yeah, Krypto is gonna help sell tickets. Kinda smart on Gunn to go with a smaller, cuter dog in hindsight.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder