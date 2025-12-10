MAN OF TOMORROW Star Frank Grillo Looks Jacked As He Teases Getting Into "Fight Shape"

We first met Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, where he was tasked with leading Task Force M, a group of monsters forced into service by Amanda Waller.

After taking a beating from Clayface, Rick saved the day (mostly) and was appointed the new Director of A.R.G.U.S. sometime between the events of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. So far, Frank Grillo is the only actor who has appeared as the same character in every DCU project, and he'll next be put front and centre in 2027's Man of Tomorrow.

When we last saw Rick, he'd broken bad by allying with Lex Luthor and stranding Christopher Smith in "Salvation," a Multiversal prison where A.R.G.U.S. intends to send the world's criminal metahumans.

Now, the actor has shared a post-workout photo, confirming that he'll be in fighting shape for his DCU return. Man of Tomorrow begins shooting in April, so Grillo still has time to prepare, but he's already looking ready for a fight if this Instagram post is any indication.

We're expecting Man of Tomorrow to continue exploring Rick's newfound partnership with Lex, and he'll likely be responsible for releasing the villain from prison. After all, how better to prove that the world doesn't need metahumans than to allow the LuthorCorp CEO to suit up and save the day?

"My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel’s story, so I'm excited about it," Grillo previously said of the Superman sequel.

Filmmaker James Gunn, meanwhile, has teased, "It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together, to a certain degree, against a much, much bigger threat. And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex Luthor, sadly."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Recent reports have suggested Gunn is looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, and while the filmmaker has remained silent on that, he did recently confirm that Steve Trevor won't appear in the Superman sequel. The hunt for Brainiac also continues, with Dave Bautista, Matt Smith, Claes Bang, and Sam Rockwell among those said to be in the mix.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.