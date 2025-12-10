MAN OF TOMORROW Star Frank Grillo Looks Jacked As He Teases Getting Into "Fight Shape"

MAN OF TOMORROW Star Frank Grillo Looks Jacked As He Teases Getting Into &quot;Fight Shape&quot;

Peacemaker star Frank Grillo has shared a new work out photo confirming that he's in fighting shape to return as the DCU's Rick Flag Sr. in 2027's Man of Tomorrow.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 10, 2025 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

We first met Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, where he was tasked with leading Task Force M, a group of monsters forced into service by Amanda Waller.

After taking a beating from Clayface, Rick saved the day (mostly) and was appointed the new Director of A.R.G.U.S. sometime between the events of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. So far, Frank Grillo is the only actor who has appeared as the same character in every DCU project, and he'll next be put front and centre in 2027's Man of Tomorrow

When we last saw Rick, he'd broken bad by allying with Lex Luthor and stranding Christopher Smith in "Salvation," a Multiversal prison where A.R.G.U.S. intends to send the world's criminal metahumans. 

Now, the actor has shared a post-workout photo, confirming that he'll be in fighting shape for his DCU return. Man of Tomorrow begins shooting in April, so Grillo still has time to prepare, but he's already looking ready for a fight if this Instagram post is any indication. 

We're expecting Man of Tomorrow to continue exploring Rick's newfound partnership with Lex, and he'll likely be responsible for releasing the villain from prison. After all, how better to prove that the world doesn't need metahumans than to allow the LuthorCorp CEO to suit up and save the day?

"My character, Rick Flag Sr., is a big part of the sequel’s story, so I'm excited about it," Grillo previously said of the Superman sequel.

Filmmaker James Gunn, meanwhile, has teased, "It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together, to a certain degree, against a much, much bigger threat. And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex Luthor, sadly."

Written and directed by James Gunn, Man of Tomorrow stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr.

Several actors and characters are rumoured to appear, including Aaron Pierre's John Stewart/Green Lantern and John Cena's Peacemaker.

Recent reports have suggested Gunn is looking to cast the DCU's Wonder Woman, and while the filmmaker has remained silent on that, he did recently confirm that Steve Trevor won't appear in the Superman sequel. The hunt for Brainiac also continues, with Dave Bautista, Matt Smith, Claes Bang, and Sam Rockwell among those said to be in the mix.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

image host
About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Close To Casting Brainiac - Here's Everyone Rumored For The Role So Far
Related:

MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Close To Casting Brainiac - Here's Everyone Rumored For The Role So Far
Nicholas Hoult Teases Awesome MAN OF TOMORROW; SUPERMAN Soars To Top Of IMDB's Most Popular List
Recommended For You:

Nicholas Hoult Teases "Awesome" MAN OF TOMORROW; SUPERMAN Soars To Top Of IMDB's Most Popular List

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder