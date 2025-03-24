SUPERMAN: New 5-Minute Preview To Play Ahead Of IMAX Screenings Of A MINECRAFT MOVIE In Thailand

SUPERMAN: New 5-Minute Preview To Play Ahead Of IMAX Screenings Of A MINECRAFT MOVIE In Thailand

A full five-minute preview for James Gunn's Superman is set to screen in theaters ahead of A Minecraft Movie in Thailand next month. Will it extend to other regions?

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 24, 2025 01:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Good news: we finally have an update on when fans can expect to see some new footage from James Gunn's Superman. Bad news: the teaser is set to be released in Thailand.

It looks like a five-minute preview of the DCU reboot will be attached to IMAX screenings of A Minecraft Movie, which is set to hit theaters in Thailand on April 3.

We don't have any other details just yet, but the length of the teaser has led to speculation that it might be the full opening scene of the movie. We'd say an extended clip along with some new trailer shots/vignettes is more likely.

It remains to be seen if plans for this preview will extend to the U.S. and other regions, but even if it doesn't, there's a pretty good chance it will leak online. If this preview doesn't find its way to us, a new trailer might be officially released following Warner Bros./DC Studios' CinemaCon presentation next month.

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

MCVEIGH Star Anthony Carrigan Says James Gunn's SUPERMAN Is About Something Very Uplifting (Exclusive)
Related:

MCVEIGH Star Anthony Carrigan Says James Gunn's SUPERMAN Is "About Something Very Uplifting" (Exclusive)
SUPERMAN Test Screening Report Praises David Corenswet; DC Japan Shares New Teaser And Release Date
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Test Screening Report Praises David Corenswet; DC Japan Shares New Teaser And Release Date

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 3/24/2025, 1:23 PM
lol. Why?
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/24/2025, 1:23 PM
@CyberNigerian - because Nigerians dont like superman.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/24/2025, 1:23 PM
Dope. Cant wait to go to Thailand.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/24/2025, 1:25 PM
Eeek sounding a little desperate or is it confidence? 🤔

I remember seeing TDKR opening infont of MI. however that was a film coming off arguably the best CBM ever made 👀
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/24/2025, 1:27 PM
@JurassicClunge - If you would have taken Heath Ledgers Joker out of The Dark Knight and replaced him with lets say Leonardo DiCaprio's Riddler. Would it have still been the best CBM ever made?
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/24/2025, 1:30 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Robin Williams Riddler. Definitely. Even better personally.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/24/2025, 1:35 PM
@HammerLegFoot - yes. There I said it.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/24/2025, 1:36 PM
@OgHerManM - I forgot about that rumor. Hell yea that would have been good. Or Philip Seymore Huaffman and Penguin
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/24/2025, 2:03 PM
@HammerLegFoot - Feel like Johnny depp would've been the most realistic outcome.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 3/24/2025, 2:07 PM
@JurassicClunge - I think it's both. They may have a good movie on their hands but they are also desperate for that same movie to save the company.
tmp3
tmp3 - 3/24/2025, 1:33 PM
I think Superman will be a hit but Minecraft will bomb, and this just feels like a desperate ploy to get more butts in seats for the latter
Scarilian
Scarilian - 3/24/2025, 1:52 PM
@tmp3 -
I think a lot is riding on Superman, but everything I'm seeing for that movie is red flags. Repeating the same things that killed the Sony verse and DCEU. If it's a hit then I'll be curious to see what the Gunn-verse ends up becoming, but I don't have much hope for it based on all the films they are announcing and the production hell they already facing. Will be interested to see what budget they claim the film had. Competition will likely cut into this one and we could see a cannibalizing of this and Fanta5tic Four, negatively impacting both.

As for Minecraft, I think it's taken the worst possible approach of how to make the film. The visuals look unappealing. It may benefit from the brand. $150m budget so $375m break-even and at the moment it's tracking to open around the same as the first Sonic Movie - which ended up being cut short by pandemic to finish with $320m. I'm not sure it'll break-even unless it's a lot better than the marketing implies.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 3/24/2025, 1:53 PM
@tmp3 - These kids love Minecraft. It's gonna make money.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/24/2025, 1:35 PM
I initially thought it would be an interview featurette with BTS clips and footage from the film but given the length , I’m going with it being an extended clip with old & new footage at the end…

It’s odd that it’s only apparently being shown in Thailand so I hope it extends worldwide aswell even if I have zero interest in seeing A Minecraft Movie.

Anyway , can’t wait to see it online 😏!!.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 3/24/2025, 1:42 PM
The only good thing out of Thailand are the hookers and some of it's beer.

Aside from that, it's mediocre.

I'll wait until it's online.

Nolanite out
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/24/2025, 1:47 PM
That's a good way to start some buzz. I have good memory of Nolan starting this trend with the bank heist from TDK and did it again with the prologue from rises.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/24/2025, 1:53 PM
I’m looking forward to this movie. It’s been a bit since I’ve seen a good cbm.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/24/2025, 2:01 PM
Damn them Mofos lucky because this looks awesome.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder