SUPERMAN: New 5-Minute Preview To Play Ahead Of IMAX Screenings Of A MINECRAFT MOVIE In Thailand

Good news: we finally have an update on when fans can expect to see some new footage from James Gunn's Superman. Bad news: the teaser is set to be released in Thailand.

It looks like a five-minute preview of the DCU reboot will be attached to IMAX screenings of A Minecraft Movie, which is set to hit theaters in Thailand on April 3.

We don't have any other details just yet, but the length of the teaser has led to speculation that it might be the full opening scene of the movie. We'd say an extended clip along with some new trailer shots/vignettes is more likely.

It remains to be seen if plans for this preview will extend to the U.S. and other regions, but even if it doesn't, there's a pretty good chance it will leak online. If this preview doesn't find its way to us, a new trailer might be officially released following Warner Bros./DC Studios' CinemaCon presentation next month.

Looks like this rumor is indeed legit, as Thailand theater chains are already announcing an exclusive first look at Superman in front of Minecraft. https://t.co/7kNR4R0zIH pic.twitter.com/c1PuMOenVN — RJ (@ResonantJustice) March 24, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."