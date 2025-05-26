SUPERMAN: New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Revealed On Official Promo Banner

As we draw closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman, marketing is beginning to pick up (honestly, you might actually start to get sick of seeing the big blue boy scout on CBM fairly soon), and new promo images are being shared online more frequently.

Now, we have a new look at David Corenswet as our next big-screen Man of Steel on an official promo banner, along with another shot of the iconic DC Comics hero on a decal spotted on a Dairy Queen window.

The DCU reboot was recently given an official PG-13 rating (no surprise there), but we have heard that the movie will feature a couple of pretty intense sequences and some crude humor - again, not exactly a major surprise with Gunn at the helm.

Check out the new banner and decal art below.

'Superman' marketing at Dairy Queen has begun



(@carlgrissom) pic.twitter.com/bFByoPt4Ou — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) May 24, 2025

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."