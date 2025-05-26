SUPERMAN: New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Revealed On Official Promo Banner

SUPERMAN: New Look At David Corenswet's Man Of Steel Revealed On Official Promo Banner

The marketing for James Gunn's Superman has kicked up a few gears, and we have a new promo banner featuring David Corenswet as our next big-screen Man of Steel...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 26, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

As we draw closer to the release of James Gunn's Superman, marketing is beginning to pick up (honestly, you might actually start to get sick of seeing the big blue boy scout on CBM fairly soon), and new promo images are being shared online more frequently.

Now, we have a new look at David Corenswet as our next big-screen Man of Steel on an official promo banner, along with another shot of the iconic DC Comics hero on a decal spotted on a Dairy Queen window.

The DCU reboot was recently given an official PG-13 rating (no surprise there), but we have heard that the movie will feature a couple of pretty intense sequences and some crude humor - again, not exactly a major surprise with Gunn at the helm.

Check out the new banner and decal art below.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN's Rating Has Seemingly Been Revealed As First Look At Mister Terrific's T-Craft Surfaces
Related:

SUPERMAN's Rating Has Seemingly Been Revealed As First Look At Mister Terrific's T-Craft Surfaces
Superman Has Image And Box Office Problems - Can James Gunn's SUPERMAN Solve Them?
Recommended For You:

Superman Has Image And Box Office Problems - Can James Gunn's SUPERMAN Solve Them?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/26/2025, 10:31 AM
Great suit, great cast, great score, great director!
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/26/2025, 11:02 AM
@bobevanz - trash suit, good cast, probably good score, hit and miss director, 🤡 commenter ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/26/2025, 10:32 AM
It really showcases that damn collar.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/26/2025, 10:38 AM
@Lisa89 - I got a theory about that collar!

He got a looong next and its hidden well within the collar lol.

I wouldn't have disliked it if they lost the trunks.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/26/2025, 10:48 AM
@UnderBelly - I know, right? How did we manage to finally escape the dated 1930s circus-strongman look and then… GO BACK TO IT?? You’ve got to be kidding!

User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/26/2025, 11:12 AM
@UnderBelly - Neck*
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 5/26/2025, 10:35 AM
He's flying!... at door height.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/26/2025, 10:46 AM
User Comment Image
jst5
jst5 - 5/26/2025, 10:54 AM
Superman having no neck and chest is still too weird for me.They did Corenswet wrong with going with this look.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/26/2025, 10:58 AM
My mother[frick]ing boy is coming

To all you [frick]ing haters🤬

For [frick]s Sake
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 5/26/2025, 11:03 AM
Best superman movie incoming

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder