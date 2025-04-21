SUPERMAN: New Video Reveals The Intricate Detail In David Corenswet's Superhero Suit

Get up close and personal with the Superman suit that David Corenswet wears in the upcoming James Gunn-directed kickstart of the DCU.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 21, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

A video has surfaced online of David Corenswet's Superman suit, and it offers a chance to get a close-up of the reimagined costume the actor wears in the upcoming film.

Judianna Makovsky (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War), who previously collaborated with James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is the costume designer for Superman. Although it should be noted that the Superman suit was a collaborative process between Makovsky, Gunn, and Corenswet.

As for the Man of Steel himself, David Corenswet has expressed how much he’s loving every moment of stepping into the role of DC’s iconic big blue Boy Scout. Interestingly, he’s also admitted that he feels the real pressure falls more on James Gunn as the director and mastermind behind the DCU.

Said Corenswet, "I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally," Corenswet said on any negative comments from fans. "Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

"James Gunn has a tremendous imagination. I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and  Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU. 

About Superman:
Synopsis:  Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. The film arrives in North American theaters on July 11. Belgium and France will see the film released two days prior. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/21/2025, 8:58 AM
I don't love it, but I don't hate it. I think telling a great story is more important. Plus he'll get an upgrade for the sequel. People are trying to hard to nit pick this movie, just let it go haha
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/21/2025, 9:17 AM
@bobevanz - how many goodd story’s can people expect with good vs bad all time in comic book movies never changes only characters story and plot always remain same in these movies it’s characters are different
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/21/2025, 9:30 AM
@dragon316 - Well said
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 4/21/2025, 9:32 AM
@bobevanz - Just watch him getting his actual suit in this for the last battle.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/21/2025, 9:35 AM
@RegularPoochie - and if he doesn't, you owe me a b!tch!

Preferably a hot one 👀
M3T4LL0
M3T4LL0 - 4/21/2025, 8:58 AM
Suit look great. Haters gonna hate.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/21/2025, 9:00 AM
That lighting is doing the suit no favors at all. It looks even more like a sweater. Not good.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 4/21/2025, 9:15 AM
@Lisa89 - It's like playing a game, choosing a costume, and then opting for the matte look over the glossy (MCU) finish.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/21/2025, 9:33 AM
@TGDestroyer - User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 4/21/2025, 9:02 AM
Again, all you are talking about is the suit. And then suddenly we need to know every actor and who they’re playing in the movie.

Y’all gotta change the 400 word minimum thing.
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 4/21/2025, 9:14 AM
@RockReigns - All this time I've been wondering we keep getting all this other repeat information in articles. I never made the connection to the word count.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/21/2025, 9:20 AM
@breakUbatman - most are copy pasting from previous articles to make the 400-word limit.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/21/2025, 9:08 AM
it still just looks like a standard CW biker suit.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/21/2025, 9:19 AM
I have my reservations about this film, I am highly dubious about it but one of the things I do like is the suit. I have no complaints about it, I like it. I think it’s fine for what they are going for which is straight up goofiness.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/21/2025, 9:20 AM
All messing aside, I am pretty excited to see what they do with this Superman movie. Could be the start of something fun and intriguing.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/21/2025, 9:21 AM
So will they bring dogs in the theaters this time around? 😅
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/21/2025, 9:22 AM
User Comment Image 😩

Story should be good though 👀
MG0019
MG0019 - 4/21/2025, 9:23 AM
The Warner Bros studio tour is a cool thing to check outif you get the chance.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/21/2025, 9:28 AM
It’s the torso that makes it look off. The stomach area needs to be more tapered and the chest needs to come out a little more to resemble pecks. It’s too boxy as is. Hopefully they’ll make adjustments or change it in futures like Marvel did with Cap’s costume in the first Avengers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2025, 9:35 AM
I still don’t particularly like the lines but I am trying to get over them since I understand it’s to add more texture to the suit so oh well..

I do like the rest though , especially the collar!!.

User Comment Image
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 4/21/2025, 9:36 AM
Def think that they're going with the whole homemade "Thanks my mom made it" situation with this version of Clark's suit.

User Comment Image
NOID
NOID - 4/21/2025, 9:48 AM
Yeah, just can’t get into this suit… but if the movie is good, I won’t care… if there’s a sequel, they need to upgrade

