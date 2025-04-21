SUPERMAN: New Video Reveals The Intricate Detail In David Corenswet's Superhero Suit

A video has surfaced online of David Corenswet's Superman suit, and it offers a chance to get a close-up of the reimagined costume the actor wears in the upcoming film.

Judianna Makovsky (Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War), who previously collaborated with James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Suicide Squad, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is the costume designer for Superman. Although it should be noted that the Superman suit was a collaborative process between Makovsky, Gunn, and Corenswet.

Up close look at David Corenswet's Superman suit pic.twitter.com/QmDlRfErgD — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) April 21, 2025

As for the Man of Steel himself, David Corenswet has expressed how much he’s loving every moment of stepping into the role of DC’s iconic big blue Boy Scout. Interestingly, he’s also admitted that he feels the real pressure falls more on James Gunn as the director and mastermind behind the DCU.

Said Corenswet, "I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally," Corenswet said on any negative comments from fans. "Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally."

"James Gunn has a tremendous imagination. I’m only here to deliver the lines he’s written. It’s a very particular vision, spiced up with some wonderful elements and performances. I hope I measure up to it in the audience’s eyes."

The James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Rounding out the cast are Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult portrays Lex Luthor in the film, while Milly Alcock will appear as Supergirl before spinning off into her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Neva Howell as Martha 'Ma' Kent.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman, formerly titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in Gunn's DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a reboot of Zack Snyder's DCEU.