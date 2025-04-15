SUPERMAN Prequel Novel WELCOME TO METROPOLIS Set To Be Released This June

SUPERMAN Prequel Novel WELCOME TO METROPOLIS Set To Be Released This June

Ahead of Superman's release in theaters this summer, a prequel novel titled Superman: Welcome to Metropolis will arrive in bookstores. Get a better idea of what to expect from the story after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2025 07:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Superman is only a few months away from arriving in theaters, and it's been confirmed today the movie is getting a prequel novel courtesy of Penguin Random House

Unfortunately, it will be aimed at younger fans and is only 144 pages in total. There may still be some useful clues about what's to come in the DCU's version of Metropolis, of course, including what sounds like an early interaction between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor.

We're expecting plenty more tie-in material to be released ahead of Superman's arrival in theaters this July, with this book likely to be the first of many.

Regardless of the age group the novel has been written for, eager DC fans will likely want to find out as much as possible about the world James Gunn is building, and this book might include a few big hints. 

Superman: Welcome to Metropolis will be released on June 3. Here's the official synopsis: 

"Take to the skies with Superman in this original prequel novel based on the new film, in theaters July 11, 2025!"

"Clark Kent is a fresh face to Metropolis, trying to balance his new job at The Daily Planet, and his secret identity as Superman, a powerful metahuman, while uncovering a dangerous mystery that seems to tie back to the infamous Lex Luthor. Discover how the world’s first super hero found his place in his new home in this original prequel novel based on the film."

"'Superman: Welcome to Metropolis' features an eight-page full-color insert with character profiles!"

Comic book writer Mark Waid recently shared his take on why Superman is the hero our world needs in what's proving to be a tumultuous 2025.

"I think with all the turmoil going on, I think that there is a sense of dread that is an undercurrent to every moment of our lives, even whether we realize it or not," the writer explained. "And Superman is always the symbol of hope. Superman is always the symbol of what we can accomplish if we pull together, what we can do if we have empathy."

"What we can do if we make kindness a virtue rather than a weakness," Waid added. "And I think that speaks to a lot of people right now. It certainly speaks to me."

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

