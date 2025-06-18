SUPERMAN Promo Art Confirms That The Justice League's Hall Of Justice HQ Will Feature

SUPERMAN Promo Art Confirms That The Justice League's Hall Of Justice HQ Will Feature

As expected after the movie filmed at Cincinnati's iconic Union Terminal building, James Gunn's Superman will introduce the Justice League's headquarters, the Hall of Justice...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2025 02:06 PM EST
When we first heard that James Gunn's Superman (then known as "Superman: Legacy") was set to film in Cincinnati at the historic Union Terminal, fans immediately began to speculate that this building would factor into the plot in some capacity, as it was the inspiration for the Justice League's headquarters in the comics.

Sure enough, some new promo art spotlighting a number of locations we'll visit in the movie has now confirmed that the Hall of Justice will appear.

We assume this will be the HQ of the "Justice Gang," which will consists of Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific. Whether this trio will ultimately evolve into the Justice League we know from the comics or the Man of Steel will simply be inspired to form his own team with some other heroes down the line remains to be seen.

"I approached it like Clark Kent has his work friends and his play friends. I tend to think his work friends are the Justice Gang and his play friends are the Daily Planet gang," Gunn said of the team's introduction during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It was about telling the story of this person's life and all the ways different people would be connected to him."

We also have a new behind-the-scenes photo from the Fortress of Solitude set in Atlanta featuring Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher) and María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer).

We're now just under a month away from the release of Superman, and BoxOfficeTheory.com recently shared their early forecast for the movie's opening weekend.

Based on factors such as ticket pre-sales and trailer views/reactions, the site is predicting a domestic debut of between $140 million and $185 million. There's obviously quite a bit of space between these figures, but anything over $140 would likely be viewed as a fairly strong start for the movie.

Superman also stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

David Corenswet Is The Sexy New SUPERMAN On PEOPLE Cover; Actor Talks Christopher Reeve Similarities
Cool, I like the Watchtower, but I've always been more of a fan of the Hall of Justice.
User Comment Image
Didn't the do some shooting in Cincinnati, or was that something different? Because . . .

User Comment Image
@Clintthahamster - yep, I'm sure I read that here
@Clintthahamster - yes they did if I remember correctly
@Clintthahamster - yes
Such a perfect building to double as the HOJ and not some CGI mockup
@krayzeman - That's because the original Hall of Justice design was in fact based on this building.
@krayzeman - William Hanna and Joseph Barbera of Hanna-Barbera fame actually used that building as the inspiration for the Hall of Justice in The Superfriends. It was in their hometown of Cincinnati.
@Huskers - did not know that! :)
Superman Vs A whole lotta stuff: Dawn of the Justice Gang.
Amazing, I love that they are doing this
I’d much rather see this debut with the actual Justice League. Not a fan of Justice Gang. If they weren’t going with Justice League should’ve just called them the Superfriends!
@Huskers - they're a corporatized team. It's a reverse Kingdom Come story. That name is obviously temporary.
User Comment Image
Cool!!.

I could see Maxwell Lord having bought the place or such in order to give his team (who are still in the early stages of being that) a headquarters…

Eventually I wouldn’t be surprised if down the line , the team breaks away from Lord and evolves into more of the JL we know as Supes and other heroes join which could be fun!!.

