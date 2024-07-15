SUPERMAN Rumor May Explain Crowd Reaction To The Man Of Steel In Recent Set Video - SPOILERS

SUPERMAN Rumor May Explain Crowd Reaction To The Man Of Steel In Recent Set Video - SPOILERS

According to a new rumor doing the rounds online, there may be a very good reason for the crowd appearing to be fearful of Superman in a recent set video...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 15, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Out of the numerous videos and photos we've seen from the set of James Gunn's Superman over the past couple of weeks, one of the most intriguing saw a group of Metropolis citizens reactions quite strangely to the iconic hero.

In the video, David Corenswet's Man of Steel - who appeared to be a little shaky on his feet - was seen walking through a crowd, and the people seemed to be reacting with hesitation, possibly even fear, as he approached.

There was speculation that this might have something to do with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and the unnamed villain we're currently referring to as Ultraman, and a new rumor supports this theory.

According to one online scooper, "Lex Luthor will use Ultraman to frame Superman which puts Clark’s legacy into question."

If accurate, this would obviously indicate that Ultraman is indeed an exact clone of Supes, which would also explain why the character has only been seen under a mask. 

You can have another look at the video below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Superman is reportedly set to wrap in Cleveland later this week.

KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/15/2024, 12:09 PM
HermanM
HermanM - 7/15/2024, 12:11 PM
We will see ;)
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/15/2024, 12:12 PM
At least give him the fudged up Bizzaro face
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2024, 12:22 PM
@ProfessorWhy - Yeah. I loved what they did with Bizzaro in Superman & Lois (except turning him into Doomsday. Would someone actually f**k**g read a comic and realize where DD actually comes from and why the way that he is?!)

I'm just afraid, if the different-storied Ultraman is really Bizzaro, it'll be all odd and messed up. ugh.....
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/15/2024, 12:29 PM
@lazlodaytona - Superman and Lois took some cues from Doomsday’s origin. Lex killed him over and over again to make him into Doomsday.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/15/2024, 12:14 PM
How exciting 🥱
Steel86
Steel86 - 7/15/2024, 12:39 PM
@lazlodaytona - I'm a big fan of how Doomsday was originally introduced. No backstory just a path of destruction. I've always appreciated how Smallville gave him one.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/15/2024, 12:24 PM
Man! Supes looks like he could use a stroller at this point in the video.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/15/2024, 12:27 PM
So The Boys?
Origame
Origame - 7/15/2024, 12:31 PM
Hey, remember when Josh said this movie was already better than the Snyder version, and one of the reasons he gave is because this superman is universally loved?

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/15/2024, 12:38 PM
I could see that…

Wonder if both Engineer and Ultraman are created in this version by Lex?.

Also it would be cool to highlight Lex as a mad scientist a bit more too which I could see Gunn doing given his take on The High Evolutionary.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/15/2024, 12:41 PM
I wish if they were going the Ultraman route, that it would be just that. Lex somehow uses Supes dna to make a quasi clone that is imperfect. Starts out good and all that, and then starts getting more violent and his features start changing until he is Bizarro. I don’t think taking cues from the The Boys comic, is the way to go. Idk what the plan is, and there are just set videos and pics, so who really knows. I’m still hopeful. Love the suit.

