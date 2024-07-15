SUPERMAN Rumor May Explain Crowd Reaction To The Man Of Steel In Recent Set Video - SPOILERS

Out of the numerous videos and photos we've seen from the set of James Gunn's Superman over the past couple of weeks, one of the most intriguing saw a group of Metropolis citizens reactions quite strangely to the iconic hero.

In the video, David Corenswet's Man of Steel - who appeared to be a little shaky on his feet - was seen walking through a crowd, and the people seemed to be reacting with hesitation, possibly even fear, as he approached.

There was speculation that this might have something to do with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and the unnamed villain we're currently referring to as Ultraman, and a new rumor supports this theory.

According to one online scooper, "Lex Luthor will use Ultraman to frame Superman which puts Clark’s legacy into question."

If accurate, this would obviously indicate that Ultraman is indeed an exact clone of Supes, which would also explain why the character has only been seen under a mask.

You can have another look at the video below.

The crowd seems to be scared of Superman in newest set video pic.twitter.com/GZCdv2mT4t — DCU Superman News (@DCUSuperNews) July 3, 2024

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

Superman is reportedly set to wrap in Cleveland later this week.