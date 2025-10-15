SUPERMAN Star Nicholas Hoult Looks Forward To Subverting Lex Luthor Expectations In MAN OF TOMORROW

Superman introduced the DCU's take on Lex Luthor, and while the movie ended with him being imprisoned in Belle Reve, Peacemaker Season 2 saw the villain strike a deal with A.R.G.U.S. Director Rick Flag Sr.

In exchange for helping Flag, Lex has been moved to a prison without metahumans and will be key in helping trap superpowered threats in "Salvation" (an alternate dimension, where the only "inmate," as of now, is Peacemaker).

Talking to GQ, Nicholas Hoult talked about James Gunn's plans for Man of Tomorrow, a movie he's said will belong just as much to Lex as it does Superman.

"I haven’t read it yet, but hopefully will soon, so I can’t say anything more than that," the actor started. "But just upon playing the character for the first time in that story, through my research and prep, I feel like there’s a lot more for me to explore and for us to explore. So I’m excited that we are getting the chance to go back and do that."

The site later asked Hoult about playing such a despicable character. "I do really enjoy it," he admitted. "I suppose there’s a freedom in playing a villain because there’s nothing you can do that could be wrong. It’s really interesting to try and get into the mindset and psyche of those people and their obsessive nature and their belief system or ideology."

"Also, I loved working with James Gunn. I think he’s a wonderful director and creative person and mind. I just spoke to him a week or two ago about the sequel and his idea for that," Hoult continued. "So I’m really excited to play that character again because I feel like there’s a lot to explore with him and expectations to subvert. It’s going to be exciting to step back into those shoes again."

Man of Tomorrow promises to deliver an intriguing evolution for Lex, particularly as Gunn seems eager to explore the villain's belief that he's a hero.

"Man of Tomorrow will not be the same as Superman," Gunn said last month. "And it is Lex's story too, so it's the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way." Teaser art for the movie has shown Superman and Lex fighting and teaming up, with the latter decked out in his green and purple War Suit from the comics.

What threat will be big enough to unite these two? Brainiac is the most popular suggestion among fans, and someone Gunn has hinted at on at least a few occasions. Presumably, A.R.G.U.S. will release Lex to deal with him, leading to the LuthorCorp CEO forging an uneasy alliance with the Man of Steel.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.