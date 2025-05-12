SUPERMAN: The Full Trailer For James Gunn's DCU Reboot Arrives Wednesday - Check Out A New Teaser

SUPERMAN: The Full Trailer For James Gunn's DCU Reboot Arrives Wednesday - Check Out A New Teaser

A new billboard spotted in Time Square has confirmed that the full trailer for James Gunn's Superman will be released this Wednesday. Check out a brief new teaser...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 12, 2025 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn has been dropping hints on social media that a new trailer for Superman isn't too far away, and we now have confirmation that it will be released this Wednesday!

A billboard for the DCU reboot spotted in New York's Time Square, revealing the trailer date along with a new teaser featuring some brief footage of David Corenswet's Man of Steel taking flight.

In response to a fan on Threads who asked when we'll see "trailer 2.5," Gunn said: "You haven't even seen 1.0 yet - only a teaser and a sneak peek. I can't wait to show you guys the full trailer!" 

Check out some video clips featuring the billboard teasers at the links below.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out an updated synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Kent Farm Will Be A Double-Wide Trailer Not A Farmhouse In DCU
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Confirms Kent Farm Will Be A "Double-Wide Trailer" Not A Farmhouse In DCU
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals He's Writing A New, Unannounced DCU Film
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals He's Writing A New, Unannounced DCU Film

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 8:16 AM
That’s a pretty cool way to reveal the date…

Excited to see the new trailer Wednesday!!.
MrRossBot
MrRossBot - 5/12/2025, 8:20 AM
Noice! I sincerely hope this film is successful. Superman was the first superhero and comic book film I was exposed to as a wee lad. Jump started my love and appreciation for the medium. Something tells me this film will be that for a new generation.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/12/2025, 8:42 AM
@MrRossBot - amen. This will not didappoint
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 8:54 AM
@MrRossBot - same

That and Batman 1989 really started my love for the genre.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 8:23 AM
Brace yourselves!

WB about to 0-100 with all the marketing 😮‍💨
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/12/2025, 8:34 AM
@JurassicClunge - yes.. that's how marketing works lol
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/12/2025, 8:44 AM
@JurassicClunge - ah yes. Because we have been seeing desperate Marvel as of late needing to market Doomsday as early as now so this looks new
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 8:46 AM
@bobevanz - no, most studios don't wait until 1 and a half months out to release the first proper trailer 🤡😮‍💨
Irregular
Irregular - 5/12/2025, 8:46 AM
@JurassicClunge - ....no shit.....the movie is two months away..........
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 8:51 AM
@vectorsigma - man you need to get over your hate for marvel 😂😂😂
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 5/12/2025, 8:54 AM
@Irregular - well duhh, they waited long enough lol 😆
Irregular
Irregular - 5/12/2025, 8:58 AM
@JurassicClunge - I know your attention span is small but there was a seven minute preview released last month.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/12/2025, 8:35 AM
Help is on the way!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/12/2025, 8:37 AM
That's a pretty cool tease.

I hope it's a success. I like the tone it's going for. Cape is dope, suit is still ass though.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/12/2025, 8:41 AM
This movie is looking disappointing to me with Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner in Peacemaker season two ( a crap show) I don't have hope for the movie
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/12/2025, 8:41 AM
User Comment Image

i want to believe this can be a great movie, but im still hesitant.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/12/2025, 8:47 AM
In a sense, this complements the depression tone of Thunderbolts. Time for the audience to get some much needed hope and feel good of a cbm.

Gunn will nail this, i have no doubt.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/12/2025, 9:02 AM
@vectorsigma - Val really hammered the nail in with her philosophy about how there are no real heroes and everybody's an asshole, so it'll be nice to see a movie about a guy who just genuinely wants to do good and to help people.

And really Val's out of line but she's right. So in this world of assholes that one good man is truly a Superman.

They coulda called the movie

Superman*
*Not An Asshole.
Radders
Radders - 5/12/2025, 8:48 AM
As soon as Gunn said he was writing and directing the new superman movie my alarm bells were ringing, and nothing since has quietened them, but I still hope its good.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/12/2025, 8:50 AM
User Comment Image
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 5/12/2025, 8:50 AM
I'm starting to feel like at some point they will just release so much in the format of trailers that there won't be any point to actually buying a ticket.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder