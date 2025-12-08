SUPERMAN's Sara Sampaio On Potentially Returning As Eve Teschmacher In MAN OF TOMORROW

James Gunn's Superman took quite a lot of inspiration from the classic Richard Donner movies starring Christopher Reeve, which extended to introducing new takes on a some of Lex Luthor's cronies, including Otis and Eve Teschmacher.

The latter actually ended up playing a fairly significant role in the story, proving to be a lot smarter and more resourceful than Luthor or anyone else gave her credit for by taking selfies with details of the villain's nefarious dealings in the background.

Teschmacher also entered a one-sided relationship with Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), though this plot point proved to be one of the more divisive aspects of the DCU reboot.

Sampaio spoke to Brandon Davis about her role and potentially returning as Eve for Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

"I don't know anything. I don't think anyone has read the script. I don't know if I'm in it. I hope I'm in it. I would love to see her relationship with Jimmy and her relationship with Lex. I feel like Lex might want to get some revenge."

Gisondo is expected to return as Olsen in the Superman not-a-sequel, but Sqampaio's involvement might be a long-shot. We could always see Teschmacher in the "DC Crime" anthology series that's currently in development, however.

Check out the full video interview with Sampaio below for more, and let us know if you'd like to see Miss Teschmacher back in the DCU in the comment section.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway next summer.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

Man of Tomorrow will see the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team-up to face Brainiac. Rachel Brosnahan will also return as Lois Lane, along with Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. (we've heard that other characters from Peacemaker season 2 will also feature).

Brainiac casting is underway, but as far as we know, no offers have been made. Claes Bang, Sam Rockwell and Matt Smith are rumored to be on the shortlist. (Smith is believed to be the frontrunner).

It remains to be seen how the character will be introduced in the movie, but there's a good chance it will have something to do with the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale.