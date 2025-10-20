THE PHANTOM: New Netflix Series Based On The Classic Comic Strip Hero Rumored To Be In Development

Though we don't have much to go on, a new rumor is claiming that Netflix is developing a new series (live-action, presumably) based on classic '30s comic strip hero, The Phantom...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 20, 2025 01:10 PM EST
It's been a long time since we heard anything about a new take on The Phantom, but a rumor doing the rounds online is claiming that Netflix is currently developing a new series (we're not sure if it's animated or live-action, but the latter seems more likely) based on the adventures of the cult classic costumed crime-fighter.

The Phantom has been the focus of countless TV, film, animated and comic book adaptations since his creation back in 1936 - most recently a 2009 live-action series that lasted only one season, and most memorably (though probably not for the right reasons) the 1996 big-screen flop starring Billy Zane - and back in 2014, we got word that a new movie from executive producer Drew Simon and The Mark Gordon Company was in the early planning stages.

This project evidently fell by the wayside, but if this latest scoop from MTTSH is on the level, we may be seeing The Ghost Who Walks back in action on the small screen fairly soon.

The Phantom is credited as the first fictional hero to wear a colourful, skin-tight costume that later became a staple of comic-book superheroes, and he also believed to be the first to don a mask with no visible pupils.

"I llearned that The Phantom helped keep up Norwegian morale while they were under the cruel occupation of the Nazis," creator Lee Falk said of The Phantom in a 1985 interview to mark the character's 50th anniversary. "The Germans controlled the Norwegian newspapers and were publishing false propaganda claiming that New York and Washington had been bombed and that the United States was being defeated by the Nazis. Unbeknownst to us at the time, The Phantom was being smuggled into Norway from Sweden and was being published daily in the Norwegian papers. The German occupation forces paid no attention to the comic strip and never realized it was of American origin, but the Norwegians were assured by the strip's presence that the USA was still going strong. I'm told that it was considered a big joke on the Nazis and that 'Phantom' was one of the passwords of the Norwegian underground."

"Today, The Phantom is no longer the absolute ruler of the jungle," he added, "but is instead a friend of the jungle folk. He's no longer feared except by the bad guys. He's more of a peacemaker."

Though the character is nowhere near as popular as he once was, there are still a lot of Phantom fans out there. What do you make of this rumor? Drop us a comment down below, and have a look at the trailer for the '90s movie.

"Kit Walker is the latest in a line of heroes known as The Phantom, whose powers are drawn from three ancient skulls, but now the Phantom's enemies, the Pirates of the Sengh Brotherhood, have a new ally: the ruthless Xander Drax."

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/20/2025, 1:38 PM
Made It 2040
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/20/2025, 1:40 PM
finally, the straight man's Black Panter.
User Comment Image

but sincee its being done by netflix im guessing that it's just gonna be another black panther
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/20/2025, 1:48 PM
@harryba11zack - Is that your friend Billy Zane?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/20/2025, 1:54 PM
@Malatrova15 - billy is the O.G
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/20/2025, 2:04 PM
@harryba11zack - Yeah, it's Netfilx so you know they will ruin this with their BS. That said, a shared universe with Phantom, Flash Gorden (now the Queen song is in my head), and Mandrake, would be awesome. You could do it MCU like. Individual series, then a team up.
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 10/20/2025, 2:26 PM
@Bucky74 - I was imagining them going the MCU towards Defenders of the Earth as well. But I would prefer to make it movies instead of serieses.

Weird the animated Defenders series Was not even mentioned in the article. I loved it as a kid and even had a Phantom cosume only because of the series.

User Comment Image
kseven
kseven - 10/20/2025, 1:54 PM
Lol. Imagine clinging to a historical cope to justify a pretty crappy character.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 10/20/2025, 2:33 PM
@kseven - Yeah, he is pretty great isn't he?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/20/2025, 2:04 PM
Honestly , I would be so down for a Phantom live action show!!.

The 90’s movie isn’t great but i enjoy it for its pulpy adventure feel and period setting (though i do think the actors do well also given the tone of the film).

Anyway i hope this happens and is successful so we can get more pulp/noir heroes on screen such as The Shadow ,The Green Hornet etc.

Tom Hopper for Kit Walker/The Phantom!!.

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 10/20/2025, 2:07 PM
Well, it’s about [frick]ing time.

Nice one on this, @MarkCassidy. This [frick]ing takes me back to the old campy superhero days.

I liked Billy Zane’s version. I mean, at that time it was [frick]ing fun, and it wouldn’t be fair to compare it with today, given the big difference in the upgraded tools they have for filmmaking.

But you know what I really want to [frick]ing see? The [frick]ing Shadow. Alec Baldwin gave us so many reasons why they should had cast him as Bruce Wayne.

For [frick]’s sake.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/20/2025, 2:14 PM

It will probably suck, but I will certainly check it out. I'm just worried Netflix will change what made it great into some stupid modern crap that will ruin it.
TheHummus
TheHummus - 10/20/2025, 2:20 PM
As an 8 year old, I loved Billy Zane’s phantom. No one else did and I’m fine with that. Long live the full body leotard
soberchimera
soberchimera - 10/20/2025, 2:22 PM
I guess the Singh Brotherhood will be changed to the Smith Brotherhood…
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/20/2025, 2:24 PM
Slam evil, bitch.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/20/2025, 2:27 PM
ElJefe
ElJefe - 10/20/2025, 2:29 PM
Hell yeah!

User Comment Image
XRayCat
XRayCat - 10/20/2025, 2:31 PM
I have nothing but love for the Billy Zane movie. RIP Treat Williams.

The 2010 mini series can go f*ck itself.
AnungUnRama
AnungUnRama - 10/20/2025, 2:32 PM
Give us:
xkot
xkot - 10/20/2025, 2:34 PM
As a longtime phan of the Phantom, I'd like to see a really well-done TV show by people who are deeply knowledgeable about the character. I've read over 50 years of the newspaper strip continuity in the Hermes Press reprints, plus the Gold Key/King/Charlton comic run from the 1960s-70s. The character is a bit of a colonialist trope, but that could be mitigated. Except for the mystical elements of the Zane movie (the Phantom strip never had anything truly supernatural), the movie is pretty true to the character, and is a lot of pre-CGI fun. I'd love the series to start with Zane as an aging Phantom, passing the mantle on to his son in the first episode. Set it in 1960. Period piece. Keep it there. Modern tech makes the Phantom a bit obsolete.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/20/2025, 2:44 PM
Is The his because someone suggested Billy Zane play Professor X last week? Is that where this rumor came from?
PC04
PC04 - 10/20/2025, 2:46 PM
Would love to see it. I remember the Billy Zane movie fondly.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/20/2025, 2:48 PM
[frick] yeah! So long as it's nothing like that Scyfi The Phantom series that was basically aping season 1 of Arrow.

?si=ohUgsfxBy2Z32paI

