The THUNDERBOLTS* Take On Sentry Before Becoming [SPOILER] In New Leaked Scenes

The post-credits scene from Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* leaked online earlier this week, but we now have a look at the movie's final moments as well as the team's battle with Sentry...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 01, 2025 09:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene has already leaked, but two more major moments from Marvel Studios' latest have now found their way online ahead of the movie's official release on Friday.

Spoilers follow.

The first will likely be considered the film's standout action sequence, as the team bands together in an effort to defeat the now fully powered and suited-up Sentry (Lewis Pullman), who has fallen under CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) influence.

Sentry displays all manner of superhuman abilities as he easily holds our antiheroes at bay, but refuses to kill his former allies when Val instructs him to "finish the job."

Next, the Thunderbolts regroup after managing to prevent Bob from unleashing the darkness of "The Void" (a group hug works wonders), and approach Val to apprehend her (with a few broken bones if Red Guardian gets his way). The ever wily CIA Director has formulated a plan to keep herself out of prison, however, and the team follows her right into a press conference she put together to announce the New Avengers. 

The group decides to play along, but Yelena whispers "we own you now" in Val's ear before closing her eyes and feeling a sense of purpose for the first time in years.

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 5/1/2025, 9:20 PM
Nothing about the dude playing Sentry screams "This guy has the Power of a Million Exploding Suns"

Maybe the Power of a couple exploding Electric Vehicle
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/1/2025, 9:48 PM
@KaptainKhaos - he wasn’t trying to hurt them. If you see the movie. He is just trying to subdue them. And they cannot do anything to him.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/1/2025, 9:21 PM
The best part was when Val introduces them as the New Avengers.

But what they did to "Taskmaster" in this movie (and the MCU as a whole) was criminal.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/1/2025, 9:24 PM
@Nomis929 - Eh? It was already criminal. They just finished the job. Very Lazy on their part though. They had a chance to course correct but threw it all out instead.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/1/2025, 9:55 PM
@Nomis929 - tbf they at least paved the way to introduce the real one,
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/1/2025, 10:00 PM
@Nomis929 -

Marxists gonna Marxist.

They didn't kill Taskmaster, thankfully, just some alternate reality gal with similar powers.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/1/2025, 10:06 PM
@Gambito - I hope you are right.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/1/2025, 9:27 PM
Safe to say this is the worst Avengers film.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/1/2025, 10:00 PM
@ObserverIO -

This is the worst Avengers film *so far*.
jst5
jst5 - 5/1/2025, 10:15 PM
@ObserverIO - I got to see it last night...it's not very good at all!Like I said in another thread...oh well on to the next comic book movie about all you can say after seeing this one.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 5/1/2025, 9:33 PM
Critics are back to giving bad Disney movies great reviews. It is not a good movie. The big fight scene is such a cluster[frick]!
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 5/1/2025, 9:47 PM
@PartyKiller - did you even watch it? It was a great movie. Give it a shot
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/1/2025, 9:59 PM
@PartyKiller - if all people listen let critics reviews rotten tomatoes tell them what to do in life whole world will like avatar movies not one person will dislike avatar movies
Yellow
Yellow - 5/1/2025, 10:17 PM
@PartyKiller - don't know what you are talking about, movie was great. And I'm happy that the climax wasn't a sky beam or a bunch chi dolls throwing particles at each other
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 5/1/2025, 9:35 PM
That scene was so cool.
Him just throwing them around like rag dolls was dope asf

So glad they didn’t nerf him like they did Thor and Hulk.
But it does make me wonder, how will they use him going forward?

I hope they don’t use him as a pawn like Hulk and have him defeated by Doom just to show how powerful Doom is.

Please don’t be that predictable Russo’s
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/1/2025, 9:53 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - “…have him defeated by Doom just to show how powerful Doom is.”, if you’re referring how the Russo’s did that with the Hulk/Thanos fight, I get what you’re saying. But in that moment I also think the Russo’s were showing that the Hulk can’t fight, he was just always the strongest person in the room. Hulk is like Rocky, Rocky wasn’t an extraordinary boxer, you just couldn’t knock him out and he would outlast his opponents.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 5/1/2025, 10:08 PM
@MisterDoctor217 -
"But it does make me wonder, how will they use him going forward?"

Scared of becoming Void he won't use his powers, then it'll be built up as him about to use them, the music will swell and Doctor Doom will just snap his neck.
Gambito
Gambito - 5/1/2025, 9:49 PM
Stoic, brutal and without breaking a sweat.


Yep, that’s the Sentry I know
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/1/2025, 10:00 PM
Saw it tonight. Very good movie. Felt fresh while keeping the Marvel formula. Very well done. Marvel should be proud of this one.

I give it thumbs up for sure. Go see it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/1/2025, 10:04 PM
@Thing94 -

Yes, watch it for free.

Disney needs to be boycotted more for torching so many beloved franchises.

And to get them to make good Nad non woke movies and shows.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/1/2025, 10:04 PM
@Thing94 - I kinda loved it. Maybe I was just pleasantly surprised because marvel has been so lackluster lately, but it worked for me.

