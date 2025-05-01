The THUNDERBOLTS* Take On Sentry Before Becoming [SPOILER] In New Leaked Scenes

Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene has already leaked, but two more major moments from Marvel Studios' latest have now found their way online ahead of the movie's official release on Friday.

Spoilers follow.

The first will likely be considered the film's standout action sequence, as the team bands together in an effort to defeat the now fully powered and suited-up Sentry (Lewis Pullman), who has fallen under CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) influence.

Sentry displays all manner of superhuman abilities as he easily holds our antiheroes at bay, but refuses to kill his former allies when Val instructs him to "finish the job."

Next, the Thunderbolts regroup after managing to prevent Bob from unleashing the darkness of "The Void" (a group hug works wonders), and approach Val to apprehend her (with a few broken bones if Red Guardian gets his way). The ever wily CIA Director has formulated a plan to keep herself out of prison, however, and the team follows her right into a press conference she put together to announce the New Avengers.

The group decides to play along, but Yelena whispers "we own you now" in Val's ear before closing her eyes and feeling a sense of purpose for the first time in years.

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

See why critics are calling Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* “a must-see.”



Only in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K pic.twitter.com/1e4bW3Y29h — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 30, 2025

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.