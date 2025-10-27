THUNDERBOLTS* Star Florence Pugh Reveals Her One Request For Yelena's New Avengers Look Ahead Of DOOMSDAY

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Florence Pugh Reveals Her One Request For Yelena's New Avengers Look Ahead Of DOOMSDAY

Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has revealed the one request she had for Yelena Belova's look as a New Avenger heading into Avengers: Doomsday, and reflects on the character's continued evolution...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 27, 2025 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

At its core, Thunderbolts* is a Yelena Belova story. The movie follows the Black Widow as she overcomes loneliness and despair, eventually becoming a New Avenger and co-leader of the team alongside Bucky Barnes. 

The movie set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday in a big way, both with that last-minute "New Avengers" reveal and a post-credits scene shot by the Russo Brothers. In both of those, you may have noticed that Yelena's look is simplified, with that design now set to carry over to Avengers: Doomsday

Talking in the newly released "Art of" book for Thunderbolts* (via The Direct), Florence Pugh revealed the one request she had to ensure that Yelena's self-expression would come through in subtle ways, and explained how that factored into the hero's evolution. 

"She is now her own person and can choose what to do," she said of how the character evolves from assassin to New Avenger. "We want very stripped-back colours; no bright anything, and very simple hair and makeup. Though I was like, 'It's Yelena, she can't not have cool eyes.'"

Expanding on that point, Pugh said, "When you think of superhero movies, you're constantly imagining these amazing people being able to do these amazing things all the time. I think something that has been really brave of Jake [Schreier] and Marvel to start dipping their toe into is really looking at the inner workings of these characters and how they feel."

"What these people must go through when they are around all of this action and this need to be on point all the time," the actress continued. "What does that do to your brain? Because at the end of the day, they are humans. Maybe their shiny life isn’t actually so shiny."

The "cool eyes" look for Yelena carried over to Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, with the character still wearing relatively muted colours as part of her New Avengers uniform. The character is in a much better place now, though she does seem to be struggling with how the public perceives the team.

It's been widely reported that Pugh will reprise this role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, perhaps to see if the wall-crawler wants to join the team (if Marvel Studios is now sticking closer to the comics, Spidey won't be a team player).

However, we wouldn't bet on her new look changing much, even with the events of this movie taking place between Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A Scrapped Connection To AVENGERS: ENDGAME And Steve Rogers/Captain America
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals A Scrapped Connection To AVENGERS: ENDGAME And Steve Rogers/Captain America
THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Alternate Sentry Design, Winter Soldier-Inspired Bucky, Badass Ghost, More
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Alternate Sentry Design, Winter Soldier-Inspired Bucky, Badass Ghost, More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Spike101
Spike101 - 10/27/2025, 7:18 AM
I think she’s struggling to come out from behind the shadow of Scarlet Johansson and is let down having to work with some fairly duff supporting characters. Her opening scene in Thunderbolts when she was on her own was one of the best parts of the movie along with when Bucky was allowed out to play.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/27/2025, 8:01 AM
@Spike101 - loos to be all replacements are in that direction tv series and movies
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/27/2025, 9:14 AM
@Spike101 - I mean I prefer her character over Black Widow after Thunderbolts
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/27/2025, 7:49 AM
i'm sorry but in Doomsday, she's a nobody who should hardly speak.
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/27/2025, 8:43 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - So wrong. 1) She's one of the few actors on set with the ability to go toe to toe with RDJ's Doom 2) Like Hawkeye and Widow, she represents the everyman/woman in the room, representing the audience 3) She could actually kick the current Captain America's arse in a fist fight so if she's a 'nobody' then why's he there?
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 10/27/2025, 8:31 AM
I don't see why this character needs to be pushed to the forefront when it comes to universal-level threats and adventures. She's a fun side character with a bit of charm, and honestly that's where it should stop. She doesn't come off as a leader, and she really can't provide much help when it comes to fighting someone like Dr. Doom. Her character is more Hawkeye than Natasha Black Widow, and that's totally fine, but Hawkeye was never the star of any movie.

This really just feels like the Jennifer Lawrence effect in place, where a character like Mystique became the leader of the X-Men franchise just because Lawrence's career took off like a rocket. An actor's career taking off does not mean they automatically should lead the franchise. In fact, it's the opposite. The more we see these people in every other movie that gets released, the less we want them crammed down our throats (moreso when it doesn't even make sense to do it).
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/27/2025, 8:51 AM
@BlackBolt84 - Yelena is the street level Widow, with more personality, heart and frankly, acting ability than ScarJo. She brings humanity to the fight. Two hours of action between God level characters becomes tiresome. The introduction of more human characters adds a personal jeopardy that you don't get with battling immortals. Florence has created a character who mixes the deadly abilities of a Widow with youth and humour. Yelena could retire the current Captain America in a fist fight so totally earns her spot. TBH she's one of the few non OG Avengers I want to watch.
SirReginald
SirReginald - 10/27/2025, 8:39 AM
A girdle?
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 10/27/2025, 8:48 AM
I'm sorry: "Yelena Belova Reveals Her One Request" ????
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/27/2025, 8:51 AM
@theFUZZ008 - What a huge REVEAL!!!
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 10/27/2025, 8:57 AM
Honestly, I'm already tired of Yelena. The character simply isn't Black Widow and you know what, she never will be. The character is great when seen once in a while, but trying to make her a main character for me, just isn't working. In fact, it's kinda annoying.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/27/2025, 9:04 AM
I quite liked how she looked in the Thunderbolts post credits scene but I honestly didn’t see too much of a difference in that from her look in the rest of the film but that’s probably me not paying enough attention to things like that…

Regardless I have liked Florence’s performance and this take on Yelena so far to the point I hope she becomes one of the faces of the MCU moving forward if she isn’t already!!.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder