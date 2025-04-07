THUNDERBOLTS* Face-Off Against "Earth's Mightiest Hero" In Action-Packed New Trailer

Tickets for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* are set to go on sale (and already are in the UK and Ireland) later today, and there's a good chance we'll get a final trailer to accompany the announcement. Whether it'll be completely different to the international teaser below remains to be seen, but this latest preview for the next MCU movie does feature quite a bit of new footage.

Though Bill Pullman's Sentry is still being kept in the shadows, we do see a lot more of "The Void" laying waste to the city as our team of misfit antiheroes do their best to prevent catastrophe.

The teaser also seems to confirm the rumor that Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) introduces Sentry to the world as "Earth's Mightiest Hero" as a replacement for the MIA Avengers, before something goes terribly wrong.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $65M-$85M domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.