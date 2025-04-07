THUNDERBOLTS* Face-Off Against "Earth's Mightiest Hero" In Action-Packed New Trailer

Ahead of tickets for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* going on sale later today, we have an international trailer featuring quite a bit of action-packed new footage of the team facing off against "The Void."

By MarkCassidy - Apr 07, 2025 08:04 AM EST
Tickets for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* are set to go on sale (and already are in the UK and Ireland) later today, and there's a good chance we'll get a final trailer to accompany the announcement. Whether it'll be completely different to the international teaser below remains to be seen, but this latest preview for the next MCU movie does feature quite a bit of new footage.

Though Bill Pullman's Sentry is still being kept in the shadows, we do see a lot more of "The Void" laying waste to the city as our team of misfit antiheroes do their best to prevent catastrophe.

The teaser also seems to confirm the rumor that Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) introduces Sentry to the world as "Earth's Mightiest Hero" as a replacement for the MIA Avengers, before something goes terribly wrong.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $65M-$85M domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/7/2025, 8:34 AM
Haha, they even finally removed Taskmaster from the group shot at Valentina's tower! (1:25)
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/7/2025, 9:01 AM
@IAmAHoot - mcu marketing be like: phuck it just show this shot we dont care
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/7/2025, 8:34 AM
Cant wait
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 4/7/2025, 8:38 AM
Looks great fun 😁
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/7/2025, 8:40 AM
I'm still waiting for the article about Minecrafts ridiculous haul this weekend. I mean Jason Mamoa is in it and that's usually enough to connect it to comic books to write about it.

CHICKEN JOCKEEEEEY
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/7/2025, 8:48 AM
@SATW42 -
It's depressing that we had Sonic Movie 3 which had a strong story, developed characters and was actually enjoyable to watch - then you have the Minecraft movie which is paced terribly, has horrific writing, barely even has characters, doesn't understand the material it is referencing and it'll make $1bn+ probably due to brand and memes alone.

It's worrying that this blend of nostalgia and meme culture/references is all films need to do for the general audience to be successful. The lessons studios will learn is worrisome.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/7/2025, 8:43 AM
The first trailer looked like a really boring version of 2016's Suicide Squad, the darker visuals make it feel drab and lifeless. The only character of interest at that time was John Walker, an accidentally complex likable character from TF&TWS - though the writers definitely did not intend him to be the only likable character from that show.

The next trailer they tried to pretend this was a quirky A24 style movie to try and counter the criticism, which was really concerning because it's a big budget corporate film trying to pretend its low budget and unique - while revealing it's just going to be tons of goofy moments.

Then the Avengers Doomsday casting came and it revealed that all these characters, other than maybe Taskmaster (who nobody cared about) are coming back - making the movie pointless in its attempt to convince people to watch it.

The whole attempt to try and get people invested in the title as a potential bait-and-switch has fallen flat also. Why care if they end up labeling themselves 'Dark Avengers', 'New Avengers' or something like that when the movie makes them look and sound generic/bland.

If Captain America 4, using the brand name of Captain America, could barely surpass $400m and likely lost the studio several hundred million dollars (Though they'll never release the actual budget) - no chance this movie does well. They are still hiding the budget for Thunderbolts also which is certain to be around $200m+.
SATW42
SATW42 - 4/7/2025, 9:27 AM
@Scarilian - "making the movie pointless in its attempt to convince people to watch it."

I don't understand this thinking. Are you only interested in movies if you go into them thinking someones going to die?

I know I was pissed when I saw Anchorman and none of the leads died.
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 4/7/2025, 8:49 AM
B... but they just showed us the whole damn movie. Why would they spoil the Void? Like obviously he was going to be a thing in this movie, but to just devote half the trailer to footage of your third act hero-turned-villain who also happens to be in like the top three most powerful beings in the comic universe... That just bums me out, honestly. Makes me less hyped to see the movie, because I feel like I've just witnessed the coolest elements of it.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 4/7/2025, 8:58 AM
@BlackBolt84 - Eh, most don’t know that though. We’re comic nerds so we pick up on stuff the audience doesn’t.
Matador
Matador - 4/7/2025, 9:08 AM
@BlackBolt84 - Bob is complex dude too bad Hulk isn't around to wreck him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 9:08 AM
Looks good!!.

I’m assuming the moment we see of Red Guardian being held back by Bucky & Walker it seems is when Yelena is taken by the Void which is likely were we see her being confronted by a version of herself.

Also at this point , I’m assuming Geraldine Vishwanathan’s character “Mel” is not Melissa Gold/Songbird or atleast not yet which is unfortunate because i think her being Val’s assistant in disguise but superpowered bodyguard in reality could have been fun!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/7/2025, 9:09 AM
Off topic:

@RorMachine
@JoshWilding

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning trailer

?si=LBhX2H1oztWn1jF3
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/7/2025, 9:14 AM
Tapping into the emotional aspects this time...nice. I'll check it out. There's probably going to be the main F4 trailer coming out around then too.
Skestra
Skestra - 4/7/2025, 9:18 AM
I will laugh if Marvel is playing games with the audience and not only does Taskmaster have a bigger role, she's also in both upcoming Avengers films. 😆
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/7/2025, 9:23 AM
Not Black Widow dies.

