THUNDERBOLTS*: First Official BTS Look At Lewis Pullman Suited-Up As Sentry Revealed

Marvel Studios has yet to share an official image of Sentry in-costume, but we do have a (very) brief glimpse of Lewis Pullman suited-up as the Golden Guardian via some new behind-the-scenes Thunderbolts* footage.

The clip is literally only a second or two long (more of a GIF, really), but this does count as our first non-leaked look at the Top Gun: Maverick actor with his blond locks and comic book-inspired outfit.

Pullman only wears the costume for a few scenes in the movie, as he is taken over by his shadowy entity known as "The Void" when Val's assistant Mel hits a kill switch that was supposed to put him down for good.

Thunderbolts* is expected to claim the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this weekend with a $31.5 million gross across Friday and preview screenings from 4,330 theaters. This puts the antihero team-up film on track for a $70 million and $75 million debut. Not a terrible start, but the movie will need plenty of positive word of mouth if it hopes to keep filling seats over the next few weeks.

Thunderbolts* is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with 255 reviews counted.

Check out the Sentry footage along with a new poster at the links below.

New look at Lewis Pullman as Sentry on the set of ‘THUNDERBOLTS*.’pic.twitter.com/RCUCUmLis7 — Thunderbolts* News (@thunderbnews) May 3, 2025

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

See why critics are calling Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* “a must-see.”



Only in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K pic.twitter.com/1e4bW3Y29h — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 30, 2025

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.