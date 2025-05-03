THUNDERBOLTS*: First Official BTS Look At Lewis Pullman Suited-Up As Sentry Revealed

Though it's literally only a couple of seconds worth of footage, Marvel Studios has released a first official behind-the-scenes look at Lewis Pullman in full costume as Sentry in Thunderbolts...

By MarkCassidy - May 03, 2025 08:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios has yet to share an official image of Sentry in-costume, but we do have a (very) brief glimpse of Lewis Pullman suited-up as the Golden Guardian via some new behind-the-scenes Thunderbolts* footage.

The clip is literally only a second or two long (more of a GIF, really), but this does count as our first non-leaked look at the Top Gun: Maverick actor with his blond locks and comic book-inspired outfit.

Pullman only wears the costume for a few scenes in the movie, as he is taken over by his shadowy entity known as "The Void" when Val's assistant Mel hits a kill switch that was supposed to put him down for good.

Thunderbolts* is expected to claim the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office this weekend with a $31.5 million gross across Friday and preview screenings from 4,330 theaters. This puts the antihero team-up film on track for a $70 million and $75 million debut. Not a terrible start, but the movie will need plenty of positive word of mouth if it hopes to keep filling seats over the next few weeks.

Thunderbolts* is currently sitting at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with 255 reviews counted.

Check out the Sentry footage along with a new poster at the links below.

Have you seen the movie yet? If so, what did you think? Let us know what you thought in the comments. You can check out our review here.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Images Reveal Closer Look At [SPOILER]'s AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Costume (And It's Dividing Opinions)
THUNDERBOLTS* Director On Wanting To Use Man-Thing, Potential R-Rating, That Asterisk, And More
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/3/2025, 8:25 PM
Nice was great. Sentry cgi was bad.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/3/2025, 8:41 PM
@JobinJ - Question to you and ALL: What IS your favorite CGI in movies?
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/3/2025, 8:48 PM
@KennKathleen - ryan Reynolds green lantern suit…..,ok jk. Well I actually don’t think it was nearly as bad as people think but it’s not my favorite. Would have to think about it. What’s yours?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/3/2025, 8:56 PM
@epc1122 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image


User Comment Image


@SuperCat -

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/3/2025, 9:01 PM
@KennKathleen - haven’t seen any of those 🤷‍♂️
JobinJ
JobinJ - 5/3/2025, 9:27 PM
@KennKathleen - I dunno. The fight scene between Sentry and Thunderbolts was bad. You could tell he was CGI.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/3/2025, 9:32 PM
@epc1122 - User Comment Image

Berry Gotdy's:
THE LAST DRAGON 🐉

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/3/2025, 8:41 PM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/3/2025, 8:42 PM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/3/2025, 8:44 PM
@SuperCat - Wyatt is a good actor just like his old man. He was quite fun in this.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/3/2025, 8:46 PM
@McMurdo - I agree. He's actually likable in this.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/3/2025, 9:20 PM
@SuperCat -

WTF? So hilarious.
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/3/2025, 8:46 PM
Oh so that’s what the sentry looked like in the movie. I blinked and must have missed him lol jk. Ok movie and was hoping to see more of sentry. Still looking forward to seeing what they do with the character in the next avengers movie. I think a big part will be Bob refusing to help and then it’ll show how Bob himself will keep the void down and that he’ll be a big part of the avengers winning. Then bob/sentry will somehow sacrifice himself to save the day but then that will lead the the next avengers movie.
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 5/3/2025, 9:18 PM
@epc1122 - was also looking forward to a little more Sentry. But then I realized it made complete sense. His timing in the movie was perfect. We have a lot more to look forward to. BRAVO MARVEL!!
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/3/2025, 9:27 PM
@Comicmoviejunki - it made complete sense for the sentry to be in about 2 minutes of the movie? If think maybe if I didn’t know about the sentry beforehand then I don’t think I would have been as disappointed. It would have just been a nice addition to the movie for me with having him in it. But sentry is also supposed to be a hero and in the comics, initially we don’t know that the void and the sentry are the same. It absolutely doesn’t have to be the same as the comics, but I liked that aspect to the character. I just feel like they left a lot of his story out. I’m definitely looking forward with what they do with the character. I think he’s going to sacrifice or think he’s sacrificing himself and doom will destroy him somehow and then it’ll lead to the next avengers movie, after doom.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/3/2025, 8:58 PM
@NicolausCopernicus - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/3/2025, 8:53 PM
Numbers are looking pretty bad right now. This is worse than BNW.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 5/3/2025, 9:00 PM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image



>

User Comment Image

